GER vs LEC Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for Today’s 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers match between Germany and Liechtenstein: Germany and Liechtenstein will lock horns with each other in matchday nine of the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifier on Friday at the Volkswagen Arena. The host Germany will head into this fixture on the back of a thumping 4-0 win over North Macedonia last month. Timo Werner scored a brace in that match and interestingly all four goals were netted in the second half of the game.

Liechtenstein, meanwhile, suffered a huge loss at the hands of Iceland by the same scoreline in their last game. Albert Gudmundsson scored a brace to guide his side to a thumping win.

Germany’s comprehensives win last month helped them in becoming the first side to qualify for the Qatar World Cup. The four-time champions now comfortably occupy the top spot in the Group J table with 21 points from eight games. They are eight points clear of second-placed Romania.

Liechtenstein, on the other hand, placed at the bottom with one point.

Ahead of today’s 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers encounter between Germany and Liechtenstein; here are all the details about the match:

GER vs LEC Telecast

The 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers match between Germany and Liechtenstein will be televised on Sony Six and Sony Six HD in India.

GER vs LEC Live Streaming

The match between Germany and Liechtenstein is available to be streamed live on SonyLiv App and JioTV.

GER vs LEC Match Details

The match between Germany and Liechtenstein will be played on Friday, November 12, at Volkswagen Arena. The match between Germany and Liechtenstein will start at 01:15 am (IST).

GER vs LEC Dream11 captain and vice-captain picks:

Captain: Thomas Muller

Vice-Captain: Marc-Andre ter Stegen

GER vs LEC Dream11 Team Prediction

Goalkeeper: Marc-Andre ter Stegen

Defenders: Maximilian Goppel, Daniel Kaufmann, David Raum, Antonio Rudiger

Midfielders: Fabio Wolfinger, Leon Goretzka, Julian Draxler

Strikers: Marco Reus, Thomas Muller, Noah Frick

Germany vs Liechtenstein probable XI:

Germany Possible Starting Line-up: Marc-Andre ter Stegen (GK); David Raum, Antonio Rudiger, Matthias Ginter, Thilo Kehrer; Leon Goretzka, Julian Draxler, Julian Brandt; Marco Reus, Thomas Muller, Lukas Nmecha

Liechtenstein Possible Starting Line-up: Benjamin Buchel (GK); Maximilian Goppel, Andreas Malin, Daniel Kaufmann, Jens Hofer, Sandro Wolfinger; Aron Sele, Fabio Wolfinger, Nicolas Hasler; Yanik Frick, Noah Frick

