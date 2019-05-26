English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
272
nda:
Needmore seats to Win
Needmore seats to Winupa:
German Cup: Robert Lewandowski Brace Helps Bayern Munich Seal Domestic Double
Bayern Munich registered a 3-0 win over RB Leipzig to win their 19th German Cup title.
Bayern Munich won the domestic double for the 12th time. (Photo Credit: Reuters)
Loading...
Champions Bayern Munich beat RB Leipzig 3-0 on Saturday thanks to two goals from Robert Lewandowski to win their 19th German Cup and complete a domestic league and Cup double.
Bundesliga top scorer Lewandowski headed the champions into the lead in the 29th minute, wrong-footing keeper Peter Gulacsi, and Kingsley Coman's superb first touch and shot in the 78th made it 2-0.
Lewandowski sealed the win with a fine run and superb finish in the 85th minute.
It was the 12th time Bayern won the double as coach Niko Kovac, who lifted the Cup with Eintracht Frankfurt last year and led them to the 2017 final, became the first man to win the double with Bayern both as player and coach.
But Bayern also had to thank keeper Manuel Neuer who returned from injury and made two superb point-blank saves to protect their one-goal lead.
"It was the toughest opponent we could have had and we saw that in the opening 30 minutes," said Kovac, whose future at the club looks more secure after winning two titles in the past week.
"Manuel Neuer kept us in the game with two superb saves but overall the victory was deserved," he said. "We had tough times back in October and November so compliments to the team. To be here with two titles makes me very proud."
Leipzig enjoyed the better start and had the first big chance with Yussuf Poulsen's header palmed on to the crossbar by Neuer in a reflex save before Lewandowski put them ahead.
Coman came close to a second goal but his effort on an empty goal was headed away at the last moment by Ibrahima Konate.
In a highly entertaining game, Neuer again come to the rescue by stopping Emil Forsberg in a one-on-one situation.
The Bavarians hit back with Coman to create a two-goal cushion before Poland striker Lewandowski struck again to kill off any lingering Leipzig hopes.
"I am very satisfied with the way we played well and won clearly," Lewandowski said. "We had the game under control and the second half we pushed a bit more and won the Cup.
"We gave everything for the double. At the end we can say that this season was very good for us," Lewandowski said.
Bayern winger Franck Ribery, who is leaving Munich along with Arjen Robben, came on as a late substitute to make a record eighth German Cup final appearance in his last game for the club.
(Get detailed and live results of each and every seat in the Lok Sabha elections and state Assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim to know which candidate/party is leading or trailing and to know who has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kind Election Analytics Centre lets you don a psephologist’s hat and turn into an election expert. Know interesting facts and trivia about the elections and see our informative graphics. Elections = News18)
Bundesliga top scorer Lewandowski headed the champions into the lead in the 29th minute, wrong-footing keeper Peter Gulacsi, and Kingsley Coman's superb first touch and shot in the 78th made it 2-0.
Lewandowski sealed the win with a fine run and superb finish in the 85th minute.
It was the 12th time Bayern won the double as coach Niko Kovac, who lifted the Cup with Eintracht Frankfurt last year and led them to the 2017 final, became the first man to win the double with Bayern both as player and coach.
But Bayern also had to thank keeper Manuel Neuer who returned from injury and made two superb point-blank saves to protect their one-goal lead.
"It was the toughest opponent we could have had and we saw that in the opening 30 minutes," said Kovac, whose future at the club looks more secure after winning two titles in the past week.
"Manuel Neuer kept us in the game with two superb saves but overall the victory was deserved," he said. "We had tough times back in October and November so compliments to the team. To be here with two titles makes me very proud."
Leipzig enjoyed the better start and had the first big chance with Yussuf Poulsen's header palmed on to the crossbar by Neuer in a reflex save before Lewandowski put them ahead.
Coman came close to a second goal but his effort on an empty goal was headed away at the last moment by Ibrahima Konate.
In a highly entertaining game, Neuer again come to the rescue by stopping Emil Forsberg in a one-on-one situation.
The Bavarians hit back with Coman to create a two-goal cushion before Poland striker Lewandowski struck again to kill off any lingering Leipzig hopes.
"I am very satisfied with the way we played well and won clearly," Lewandowski said. "We had the game under control and the second half we pushed a bit more and won the Cup.
"We gave everything for the double. At the end we can say that this season was very good for us," Lewandowski said.
Bayern winger Franck Ribery, who is leaving Munich along with Arjen Robben, came on as a late substitute to make a record eighth German Cup final appearance in his last game for the club.
(Get detailed and live results of each and every seat in the Lok Sabha elections and state Assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim to know which candidate/party is leading or trailing and to know who has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kind Election Analytics Centre lets you don a psephologist’s hat and turn into an election expert. Know interesting facts and trivia about the elections and see our informative graphics. Elections = News18)
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
OnePlus 7 Pro Review: Is This a Jump Too Far?
-
Wednesday 08 May , 2019
Hero Xpulse 200, XPulse 200T First Ride Review
-
Tuesday 14 May , 2019
Samsung Galaxy M30 Review: Xiaomi And Realme Better Watch Out
-
Tuesday 07 May , 2019
Hero Xtreme 200S First Ride Review
-
Monday 13 May , 2019
Samsung Galaxy A70 Review: Well Grounded Offering Made For Media Lovers
OnePlus 7 Pro Review: Is This a Jump Too Far?
Wednesday 08 May , 2019 Hero Xpulse 200, XPulse 200T First Ride Review
Tuesday 14 May , 2019 Samsung Galaxy M30 Review: Xiaomi And Realme Better Watch Out
Tuesday 07 May , 2019 Hero Xtreme 200S First Ride Review
Monday 13 May , 2019 Samsung Galaxy A70 Review: Well Grounded Offering Made For Media Lovers
Live TV
Recommended For You
- ICC World Cup 2019 | Tendulkar to Starc – The Best From Editions 1996 to 2015
- OnePlus 7 Pro Gets New OxygenOS Update With Camera Improvements: The Complete Changelog
- Aishwarya Rai Stopped Furious Abhishek Bachchan From Reacting to Vivek Oberoi's Meme?
- Internet Hails Ketan Jorawadia, the Man Who Risked His Life to Save Students in Surat Fire
- Tata Sky Slashes Prices of SD and HD Boxes, And Now You Can Also Buy Them From a Store
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results