German Football Chiefs Unhappy With Holiday Atmosphere After Poor World Cup Campaign: Report

For the second time in a row, Germany have failed to make it past the group stages of the FIFA World Cup after exiting from the ongoing event in Qatar. The Germans have failed to make it past the group stages ever since lifting the trophy in 2014 when Mario Gotze scored for Die Mannschaft in the final to beat Lionel Messi’s Argentina.

There was some shock surrounding their 2018 World Cup exit as well and the German chiefs will be forced to get back to the drawing board. It is being reported that a two-hour crisis meeting was held after their awful campaign in Qatar came to a crash.

Issues such as the behaviour of friends and family at the hotel, ‘holiday feeling’ in the camp were some of the main points that were apparently discussed at the meeting. DFB President Bernd Neuendorf and Vice President Hans Joachim Watzke were also in attendance at this crisis meeting.

Kai Havertz’s girlfriend, Sophia Weber and Kevin Trapp’s partner, Izabel Goulart were present in the stands for the fixture against Spain. It was also reported that a number of the players invited their partners and wives to stay with them at the hotel post the draw against Costa Rica.

These instances haven’t gone down well with the German FA staff, senior management, and some players from the squad.

Coach Hansi Flick has though been putting up a brave face stating, “My coaching team and I are optimistic about the European Championship in our own country. We as a team can achieve much more than we showed in Qatar. We have missed a great opportunity there. We will learn our lessons from that.”

Germany started their FIFA World Cup 2022 campaign with a shock defeat to Japan, despite taking an early lead in the 33rd minute via an Ilkay Gundogan penalty. The Japanese upped the ante in the second half scoring two goals to secure the points.

The Germans were then restricted to a 1-1 draw by Spain in their second game of the group stage. Despite a resounding victory over Costa Rica in their final group fixture, Flick’s men were knocked out of the event as Japan defeated all odds to win against Spain march ahead.

In a roller-coaster ride, the Japanese team managed to beat the Spanish and German sides but lost to Costa Rica in the group stage. The two wins were enough to propel them to the Round of 16.

However both the teams that qualified from this group were knocked out in the Round of 16 on penalties.

The UEFA Euro 2024 will be held in Germany and the hosts will be hoping that they can put up a better performance in their own backyard.

