FOOTBALL

1-MIN READ

German Football Federation Say League Restart Wouldn't Harm Healthcare Workers

Bundesliga logo

German football federation president said that games around the country starts, it would not hinder health workers.

Berlin: The president of the German football federation says resuming league play will not mean taking resources away from healthcare workers amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Fritz Keller writes in Kicker magazine "we guarantee that resuming play ... will not cause a burden for the healthcare system."

He adds that "there will be no use by sportspeople of testing capacity which would be missed elsewhere."

No top league games have been played since March 11.

The German league has been more bullish than other major European competitions about the chances of resuming in May or June with widespread coronavirus tests for players. That push is partly driven by fears that several clubs face financial collapse without TV and sponsorship money.

German state and local officials could potentially veto games in their areas. Keller says unified rules for football around the country would help clubs "quickly and without bureaucracy."

