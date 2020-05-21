FOOTBALL

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#BoardResults#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 »
1-MIN READ

German Women's Football League to Resume on May 29 After Coronavirus Suspension

Bayer Leverkusen (Photo Credit: @bayer04_en)

Bayer Leverkusen (Photo Credit: @bayer04_en)

Bundesliga Women is set to restart on May 29 after 11 of the 12 clubs were in favour of resumption.

  • AFP Cologne
  • Last Updated: May 21, 2020, 9:51 AM IST
Share this:

The German women's championship will resume behind closed doors on May 29, the country's football federation (DFB) announced Wednesday, after a suspension of almost three months due to the coronavirus.

The men's season resumed last weekend, also without fans and under strict health measures designed to minimise the threat from the virus.

"I am very happy that the Bundesliga's women's clubs have come out in favour of the continuation of the season," said DFB president Fritz Keller.

"It's precisely this unity that we need during this crisis."

Clubs had already voted overwhelmingly to resume the season with 11 of the 12 in favour at a meeting of officials on April 30. FC Cologne abstained.

When the season was halted after 16 games, Wolfsburg topped the table with 46 points, eight ahead of second-placed Bayern Munich.


Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Share this:
corona virus btn
corona virus btn
Loading