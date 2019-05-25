Good For Us: Germany Coach Joachim Loew on Leroy Sane to Bayern Munich Rumours

Germany coach Joachim Loew said Friday that a move to Bayern Munich would be good for Manchester City winger Leroy Sane, as well as for the German national team.Speaking at an event organised by Bild newspaper in Berlin, Loew said that Bayern was "always a good place to go"."In my opinion, Leroy feels very comfortable at Manchester City. I don't know what he is planning," said Loew, but added that he would welcome it if Sane returned to the Bundesliga."If the transfer did happen, it would be good for him and good for us." Kicker magazine reported earlier this week that Bayern had already made contract with Sane's father and agent Souleyman Sane.Bayern president Uli Hoeness confirmed the club's interest to Munich-based newspaper Sueddeutsche Zeitung on Thursday."We are looking into the player (Sane)," he told the newspaper. The German winger was linked to Bayern before joining City from Schalke for 50 million euros ($55 million) in 2016.Though Pep Guardiola has openly said that he wants to keep Sane, the Sueddeutsche Zeitung reported that City are willing to let the player go.The Germany international is reportedly unhappy with a lack of game time, having started in just three of City's last 10 league games.If Bayern were to sign him, he would be the first attacking player to arrive in what Hoeness has called "the biggest investment programme in our club's history".Bayern are making major changes to their squad as veteran players such as Arjen Robben, Franck Ribery and Rafinha leave the club this summer.They have already signed Stuttgart defender Benjamin Pavard for 35 million euros ($39m) and fellow French World Cup winner Lucas Hernandez for a club record 80 million euros ($89.4m).(Get detailed and live results of each andand state Assembly elections inandto know which candidate/party is leading or trailing and to know who has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kindlets you don a psephologist’s hat and turn into an election expert. Know interestingabout the elections and see our informative. Elections = News18)