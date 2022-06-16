Germany Remain a Magic Bag Ahead of Qatar 2022, Says Thomas Muller

Thomas Muller is known for his refreshing straightforwardness. No matter if there is a reason to celebrate or setbacks need to be dealt with, the Bavarian footballer likes to put things bluntly.

Statistics don’t seem to bother the Bayern striker overwhelmingly after his side crushed the 2020 European Champion Italy 5-2 in a Nations League encounter.

Just 161 days ahead of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, Germany might have secured the highest victory against Italy in 83 years.

Joshua Kimmich, Ilkay Gundogan’s penalty, Muller, and a quick-fire Timo Werner double turned things to better for a German team seeking stability.

Muller talked about a pleasant evening in the Moenchengladbach arena but neglected any informative value. “Most important is to enter our vacation with a good feeling after a stressful season and recover,” the forward said. “It doesn’t mean a lot regarding the World Cup despite everyone asking for it.”

Germany managed to remain unbeaten in 13 games under coach Hansi Flick and accomplished their mission to beat one of football’s great nations, reports Xinhua.

Despite coach Hansi Flick having found his bearing axis in Manuel Neuer, Antonio Rudiger, Kimmich, and Muller, the 2014 World Champion are far from what you call a tournament favourite.

“We know we can beat everyone on a good day, but things can still go in both directions. The Nations League games don’t deliver answers but only hints,” Muller said. Germany remain a magic bag regarding the Qatar tournament in the striker’s opinion.

Coach Flick might draw a more valuable picture as competition has increased within the squad. Regulars such as Serge Gnabry and Leon Goretzka (Bayern) experienced they are replaceable.

Challengers such as Jonas Hofmann (Moenchengladbach) and Ilkay Gundogan (Man City) developed into the winners of the World Cup preparations aside from Hoffenheim’s full-back David Raum.

Flick spoke about a passed stress test and Gundogan called his team hard to beat, but “we should not get carried away by one game”, Muller demanded.

“Confidence has increased, as we often managed to win the ball back after having lost it, but there is a lot of work ahead of us,” he said.

The current inconsistency of several European teams doesn’t mean a thing from Mullers’ perspective. The Bayern striker demanded to “see things as they are. None of the so-called favourites know about their performance level in five months.”

Having to kick the can down the road until the kick-off in mid-November in Qatar is a mental challenge. “It’s about gaining a positive feeling and preserving it,” Muller said with Germany having to face World Cup group opponents such as Japan, Spain, and Costa Rica.

The victory against the newly formed Italian team is “something to get rid of some of your doubts for the moment. That’s it,” Muller, the 2020 treble winner, stated.

While goalie Neuer called the victory a milestone, Muller is relying on his gut feelings, which are telling him not to get too enthusiastic.

The current struggles of the 2018 World Champion France or England are not more than a snapshot he insisted.

