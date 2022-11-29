Ghana Backroom Staff Takes Selfie with Emotional Son Heung-Min after South Korea Defeat

A member of Ghana’s backroom coaching staff tried to take a selfie with a heartbroken Son Heung-Min after his side crashed out of the FIFA World Cup 2022 following a 3-2 defeat at the hands of Ghana.

In the video, it is visible that one of the coaching staff is trying to take an awkward selfie.

A Ghana coach trying to take a selfie with Son while he’s crying😭 pic.twitter.com/8z0Yb20B59— RunYourPool (@RunYourPool_) November 28, 2022

Tempers were flying and the thrilling encounter ended with a red card given to Korea’s coach Paulo Bento after the match was done. Bento and his players furiously protested that there was still time to take one last corner when referee Anthony Taylor blew the whistle for full-time.

South Korea started the game with gusto and intent yet the Ghanaians were the ones to open the scoring on the day. They managed to break the deadlock when Jordan Ayew sent a free kick in the box. There was a commotion as the Koreans failed to clear their lines and M Salisu took full advantage shooting the ball in the back of the net.

Ghana managed to double the lead via a M Kudus header in the 34th minute. The Black stars went into half-time with a 2-0 lead, but the Koreans were determined to give them a tough match. The Taegeuk Warriors started the second half in fine fashion scoring two quickfire goals in the 58th and 61st minute respectively via spectacular headers by Cho Gue-sung.

The Asian nation would have surely given them a fright but M Kudus buried another goal for the Ghanaians in the 68th minute to reclaim the lead. Lawrence Ati-Zigi made some crucial saves for Ghana amidst the flurry of Korean attacks on the day.

Son and his fellow teammates had some beautiful chances but Andre Ayew and Co finally came through to hold their nerves towards the end. Son Heung-Min has been wearing a face mask for the first two games of the FIFA World Cup 2022 campaign. The Spurs man had to undergo surgery to stabilise a fracture around his left eye after picking up an injury in Tottenham’s 2-1 victory over Olympique de Marseille in the UEFA Champions League prior to the World Cup.

Despite all the commotion Tariq Lamptey was pictured trying to console Son Heung-Min towards the end. The former Bayer 04 Leverkusen man has scored 35 goals and recorded 17 assists in 108 matches for South Korea across all competitions to date.

Football can be beautiful and cruel at the same time and Son’s emotions show how much this meant to him. South Korea will now take on Portugal in their final Group H encounter on 2nd December.

