Ghana vs Uruguay Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain and Probable Starting XIs

Ghana will be all pumped up after defeating the resilient Korean Republic in their last group encounter. The Ghanaians started their FIFA World Cup 2022 campaign with a loss to Portugal.

The match was competitive and the Black Stars fought well till the end despite losing. Andre Ayew and Co then had a tough task on their hands as they took on Korea. They initially had to withstand a lot of pressure but got through in the end.

FIFA World Cup 2022 Points Table | FIFA World Cup 2022 Schedule | FIFA World Cup 2022 Results | FIFA World Cup 2022 Golden Boot

Uruguay on the other hand will be low on confidence and are yet to score a goal in this edition of the FIFA World Cup. Their opening game against Korea was a 0-0 draw whereas they succumbed to a 2-0 defeat at the hands of Portugal.

The Uruguayans would be hoping for some kind of solace in their last game and Ghana might be looking to take revenge for the 2010 World Cup quarter-finals when both these teams met. La Celeste triumphed over the Black stars that day, but this Ghana side looks to be on song at the moment.

Ahead of the FIFA World Cup match between Ghana and Uruguay, here is all you need to know:

On what date will the FIFA World Cup match between Ghana and Uruguay be played?

The FIFA World Cup match between Ghana and Uruguay will be played on December 2, Friday.

Where will the FIFA World Cup match between Ghana and Uruguay be played?

The FIFA World Cup match between Ghana and Uruguay will be played at the Al Janoub Stadium.

What time will the FIFA World Cup match between Ghana and Uruguay begin?

The FIFA World Cup match between Ghana and Uruguay will begin at 8:30 pm IST, on December 2.

ALSO READ | FIFA World Cup 2022: Group F Qualification Scenarios - Croatia One Step Away to Qualify; Morocco, Belgium to Fight Tough Battles

Which TV channels will broadcast the FIFA World Cup match between Ghana and Uruguay?

The FIFA World Cup match between Ghana and Uruguay will be telecast on the Sports18 Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the FIFA World Cup match between Ghana and Uruguay?

The FIFA World Cup match between Ghana and Uruguay will be streamed live on the Jio Cinema app and website for free.

Ghana vs Uruguay Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: J. Ayew

Vice-Captain: M Kudus

Suggested Playing XI for Ghana vs Uruguay Dream11 Fantasy Team:

GK: Ati-Zigi

DEF: T Lamptey, M Salisu, D Godin

MID: M Kudus, A. Ayew, J. Ayew, F Valverde, R Bentancur

ST: I Williams, L Suarez

Ghana Probable Starting Line-up: Ati-Zigi, T Lamptey, Amartey, M Salisu, Mensah, T Partey, Abdul Samed, M Kudus, A. Ayew, J. Ayew, I Williams

Uruguay Probable Starting Line-up: S Rochet, J Giminez, S Coates, D Godin, G Varela, De Arrascaeta, F Valverde, R Bentancur, D Nunez, L Suarez, E Cavani

Read all the Latest Sports News here