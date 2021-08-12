Ghanaian Girl Requests Lionel Messi to Return to Barcelona in Touching Letter

Nhyira Asiedu, a little Ghanaian girl with exquisite handwriting, has sent a moving letter to Lionel Messi, the former Barcelona legend. After Argentina’s captain was presented by PSG on Tuesday, the letter went viral on social media. The little child stated in the letter, which was published on the account of @itz Afellay, that Messi’s departure from Barcelona to PSG has begun to have a negative impact on her. According to Nhyira, her father is a Barcelona fan who enjoys watching Messi play for the team, but now that the star has moved, he [her father] does not plan to renew the DSTV membership.

Nhyira also stated in the letter, which is now going viral, that she urgently wants the DSTV to be renewed so that she may watch her cartoons again.

As a result, the small child requested Messi to return to Barcelona for her reason, so that she could watch her cartoons.

Messi has warned to leave Barcelona before the start of the 2020-21 season, fed up with the club’s lack of vision. While he eventually changed his mind and decided to stay, Barcelona confirmed last Thursday that the playmaker had left the club as a free agent.

It was previously reported that excitement had overtaken the whole city of Paris, with a large number of PSG fans thronging the airport in anticipation of the arrival of Barcelona legend Lionel Messi. The Ligue 1 giants have already signed Gianluigi Donnarumma, Sergio Ramos, and Georginio Wijnaldum on free transfers, but the summer window is all about hitting new altitudes. They also bought Achraf Hakimi for €70 million from Inter Milan, and they are now closing in on a mega-deal for six-time Ballon d’Or winner Lionel Messi. According to the reports, the 34-year-old has agreed to terms with PSG on a two-year contract.

The Spanish giants are also allegedly dealing with the fallout from Lionel Messi’s departure. While jersey sales have dropped by 80%, Barcelona is still trying to sell all 30,000 tickets for its season opener against Real Sociedad this week at Camp Nou. With so much already occurring since Messi’s departure to PSG, the next few months are going to be difficult for Barcelona and its fans all around the world.

