Champions League: Gianluigi Buffon Charged for Comments After Real Madrid Loss
Juventus goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon was charged with violating UEFA's code of conduct on Friday for comments he made about referee Michael Oliver following his team's Champions League quarter-final defeat by Real Madrid last month.
Juventus' Italian goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon (L) argues with the referee during the UEFA Champions League quarter-final second leg football match between Real Madrid CF and Juventus FC at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid on April 11, 2018. OSCAR DEL POZO / AFP
The Juve captain was enraged by Oliver's decision to award Real a decisive stoppage-time penalty during the second-leg tie at the Bernabeu and lost control, screaming at and jostling the English referee until he was shown a red card.
Forward Cristiano Ronaldo stepped up to convert the penalty and send Real through to the semi-finals 4-3 on aggregate.
Buffon, 40, criticised Oliver after the match, saying the referee had been out of his depth, should have been in the stands eating crisps and must have had a garbage bin for a heart.
UEFA said in a statement on its website that Buffon had been charged both for receiving a direct red card and with violating the governing body's "general principles of conduct".
The case will be dealt with by the UEFA Control, Ethics and Disciplinary Body on May 31.
| Edited by: Abhimanyu Sen
