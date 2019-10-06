Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Football
1-min read

Gianluigi Buffon Compares Lionel Messi to Roger Federer and Says Cristiano Ronaldo is Like Rafael Nadal

Italy's legendary goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon had an interesting take on the comparison between Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.

News18 Sports

Updated:October 6, 2019, 7:15 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Gianluigi Buffon Compares Lionel Messi to Roger Federer and Says Cristiano Ronaldo is Like Rafael Nadal
Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi (Photo Credit: Reuters)

In an era when two footballers comtinuously push each other to do better and outdo each other with every game, there are bound to be comparisons. The constant battle between who is better between Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo falls in the same category.

Both Messi and Ronaldo have dominated world football for over a decade, winning five Ballon d'Ors each between the two. While Ronaldo took flight with Manchester United in the Premier League, Messi was groomed and developed by Barcelona. Their rivalry grew more fierce when Ronaldo joined Barcelona's arch-rival Real Madrid in the summer of 2009.

With both Ronaldo and Messi playing in the same La Liga, comparison grew further and even after Ronaldo moved to Juventus in Serie A last year, the comparisons have not stopped.

Buffon, instead of giving a definite answer to who out of Messi and Ronaldo is better, gave a very interesting response, drawing its parallel with another major sporting rivalry between Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal in tennis.

"Federer is infinite class, while Nadal is perseverance, sweat and also talent, otherwise you cannot win all the Grand Slams he achieved," Buffon said to La Gazzetta Dello Sport.

"Nadal's hard work and constant desire to improve himself allowed him to be on a par with the most talented tennis player in history.

"The comparison is obvious and makes me smile, as Leo Messi is Federer, while Cristiano Ronaldo is like Nadal."

Most fans describe Messi and Ronaldo in a similar manner when the Argentine is said to be the naturally gifted one while the Portuguese is said to have worked extremely hard to reach the top level. Buffon just took the examples of two different athletes to draw the same conclusion in the most seamless of manners.

This year, Messi beat Ronaldo and Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk to win FIFA's The Best award.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram