Gianluigi Buffon Press Conference on Thursday as Retirement Looms

Juventus goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon will hold a press conference on Thursday morning, during which he is expected to announce his retirement, the Serie A champions announced.

AFP

Updated:May 14, 2018, 11:26 PM IST
Gianluigi Buffon Press Conference on Thursday as Retirement Looms
(Image: Reuters)
Juventus goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon will hold a press conference on Thursday morning, during which he is expected to announce his retirement, the Serie A champions announced.

The 40-year-old Italian international has said he intends to hang up his gloves at the end of the season, but as yet has not made an official announcement.

Juventus sealed a seventh straight Serie A title on Sunday, to complete a league and cup double for the fourth year in a row.

The club said in a statement without giving further details that the press conference would take place at the Allianz Stadium at 11.30 local time (0930 GMT).

Buffon, who has won nine Serie A titles with the club since joining in 2001 from Parma, is expected to play his final game on Saturday against Verona in Turin.

| Edited by: Abhimanyu Sen
