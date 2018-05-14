English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Gianluigi Buffon Press Conference on Thursday as Retirement Looms
Juventus goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon will hold a press conference on Thursday morning, during which he is expected to announce his retirement, the Serie A champions announced.
(Image: Reuters)
Juventus goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon will hold a press conference on Thursday morning, during which he is expected to announce his retirement, the Serie A champions announced.
The 40-year-old Italian international has said he intends to hang up his gloves at the end of the season, but as yet has not made an official announcement.
Juventus sealed a seventh straight Serie A title on Sunday, to complete a league and cup double for the fourth year in a row.
The club said in a statement without giving further details that the press conference would take place at the Allianz Stadium at 11.30 local time (0930 GMT).
Buffon, who has won nine Serie A titles with the club since joining in 2001 from Parma, is expected to play his final game on Saturday against Verona in Turin.
| Edited by: Abhimanyu Sen
