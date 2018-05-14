Gianluigi Buffon Press Conference on Thursday as Retirement Looms

Juventus goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon will hold a press conference on Thursday morning, during which he is expected to announce his retirement, the Serie A champions announced.The 40-year-old Italian international has said he intends to hang up his gloves at the end of the season, but as yet has not made an official announcement.Juventus sealed a seventh straight Serie A title on Sunday, to complete a league and cup double for the fourth year in a row.The club said in a statement without giving further details that the press conference would take place at the Allianz Stadium at 11.30 local time (0930 GMT).Buffon, who has won nine Serie A titles with the club since joining in 2001 from Parma, is expected to play his final game on Saturday against Verona in Turin.