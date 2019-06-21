Gianni Infantino asks Iran to Let Women into Stadiums for World Cup Qualifiers
FIFA President Gianni Infantino has asked Iran to allow women to attend matches in the stadium during the 2022 World Cup qualifiers.
Gianni Infantino
FIFA President Gianni Infantino has demanded Iran provide assurances women will be allowed to attend 2022 World Cup qualifiers after expressing disappointment the country has reneged on its commitments to open up stadiums.
Infantino faced criticism for attending a Tehran derby in March 2018 where women were shut out of the stadium. But when he returned to the Iranian capital in November for the Asian Champions League final, hundreds of Iranian women were allowed to watch Persepolis play Kashima Antlers of Japan.
"I was able to witness real and tangible progress with regard to genuine participation of women in football," Infantino wrote this week to Iranian soccer federation president Mehdi Taj in a letter obtained by The Associated Press.
"The fact that these important first steps were made, and that I was able to witness it personally, makes it all the more disappointing that it was not possible to keep up the positive momentum and to continue with similar progress," Infantino added.
Infantino highlighted a June 6 friendly between Iran and Syria when "the gates were closed to female spectators and when, it would appear, a number of women seeking to attend the match were detained by security forces for a number of hours.
"Unfortunately, this is, I also have to say, not in line with the commitments given to us in March 2018 by President (Hassan) Rouhani when we were assured that important progress would be made on this matter soon."
Women have been mainly prohibited from attending men's games and other sports events in Iran since the 1979 Islamic revolution.
"Whilst we are aware of the challenges and cultural sensitivities, we simply have to continue making progress here, not only because we owe it to women all over the world, but also because we have a responsibility to do so, under the most basic principles set out in the FIFA Statutes," Infantino wrote.
"In the circumstances, I would be very grateful if you could inform FIFA, at your earliest convenience but no later than 15 July 2019, as to the concrete steps which both the FFIRI (Iranian soccer federation) and the Iranian state authorities will now be taking in order to ensure that all Iranian and foreign women who wish to do so will be allowed to buy tickets and to attend the matches of the qualifiers for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022, which will start in September 2019."
Earlier this week, FIFA acknowledged it was wrong to remove people campaigning for women to be allowed into Iranian stadiums from a Women's World Cup game in France. Stadium security officials intervened in Grenoble during Saturday's game between New Zealand and Canada when they spotted T-shirts campaigning for women's rights in Iran.
Also Watch
-
MG Hector Review: Premium SUV with a touch of Technology
-
Sunday 16 June , 2019
Alienware Area 51m Review: Gaming Desktop in Laptop Clothes
-
Friday 07 June , 2019
First Ride Review: Suzuki Gixxer SF 250
-
Friday 31 May , 2019
Hyundai Venue Compact SUV First Drive Review: The Maruti Suzuki Brezza Vitara Rival
-
Monday 03 June , 2019
Hero Maestro Edge 125 & Pleasure Plus 110: First Ride Review
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Chennai Students ‘Bring’ Cricket World Cup Trophy Home On International Yoga Day 2019
- Akshay Kumar's 75-year-old Mother Performing Yoga is the Best Sight on International Yoga Day
- Tax Cut on Electric Vehicles Among Agendas of First GST Council Meet Led by Nirmala Sitharaman
- Shilpa Shetty Makes Yoga The Fitness Mantra For Fans
- Huawei Confirms Flagship Phones Including the P30 Pro and Mate 20 Pro Will Get Android Q Update
Photogallery
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s