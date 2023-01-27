Girona vs FC Barcelona Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch La Liga 2022-23 Live Coverage on Live TV Online

After claiming four wins on the trot across all competitions, Barcelona are now set to face Catalan rivals Girona FC in La Liga on Saturday. The La Liga fixture between Girona and Barcelona will be played at the Estadi Montilivi in Girona.

A win against Girona will now help the Blaugranas in establishing a six-point lead over Real Madrid in La Liga standings. After claiming 44 points from 17 matches, Xavi’s men are currently sitting comfortably on top of the points table. Barcelona will head into the game after defeating Real Sociedad 1-0 in their last match. Girona, on the other hand, had to endure a 1-0 defeat at the hands of Villareal in their last match.

Michel’s men, with 21 points under their belt, are now placed in 11th position in the La Liga standings.

Ahead of the La Liga match between Girona and FC Barcelona, here is all you need to know:

On what date will the La Liga 2022-23 match between Girona and FC Barcelona be played?

The La Liga 2022-23 match between Girona and FC Barcelona will take place on January 28, Saturday.

Where will the La Liga 2022-23 match Girona vs FC Barcelona be played?

The La Liga match between Girona and FC Barcelona will be played at the Estadi Montilivi in Girona.

At what time will the La Liga 2022-23 match Girona vs FC Barcelona begin?

The La Liga match between Girona and FC Barcelona will begin at 8:45 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Girona vs FC Barcelona La Liga match?

Girona vs FC Barcelona La Liga match will be televised on Sports 18 and Sports 18 HD Channels in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Girona vs FC Barcelona La Liga match?

Girona vs FC Barcelona La Liga match will be streamed live on the JioCinema app and website.

Girona vs FC Barcelona Possible Starting XI:

Girona Predicted Starting Line-up: Paulo Gazzaniga, Arnau Martinez, Bernardo, Juanpe, Miguel Gutierrez, Toni Villa, Aleix Garcia, Oriol Romeu, Ivan Martin, Rodrigo Riquelme, Valentin Castellanos

FC Barcelona Predicted Starting Line-up: Marc-Andre ter Stegen, Sergi Roberto, Ronald Araujo, Andreas Christensen, Jordi Alba, Frenkie de Jong, Sergio Busquets, Gavi, Ousmane Dembele, Ansu Fati, Raphinha

Read all the Latest Sports News here