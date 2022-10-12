'Glazers Don’t Want to Sell it': Sir Jim Ratcliffe on Buying Manchester United

Is Sir Jim Ratcliffe eyeing buying Manchester United football club? Well, that’s not going to happen anytime soon. The English billionaire has recently confirmed that the move was turned down following his conversation with the Glazers, adding that the current owners of the club aren’t interested in selling it.

During the FT Live Conference, Ratcliffe expressed his love for Manchester United. He said he wanted to invest in a football team and is ready to commit to Ligue 1 football team Nice.

“I’m a lifelong Manchester United fan and I was there in that most remarkable match in 1999 in Barcelona, which is deeply etched in my mind. Manchester United is owned by the Glazer family. I met Joel and Avram, and they are the nicest people. They are gentlemen. And they don’t want to sell. And it’s owned by the six children of the father, and they don’t want to sell,” Ratcliffe said.

The Glazer Family have been facing a backlash from the Manchester United supporters for quite a long time now. Back in 2005, the owners loaded their own debt, worth around £550 million, onto the club when they became owners. The debt continues to be a part of the club’s budget every year, affecting its ability to upgrade Manchester United’s training facility – the Old Trafford Stadium and player buys. Also, the club have faltered over the years under their ownership, dropping outside the top four of the Premier League.

Earlier in the season, Ratcliffe attempted to be a part of the consortium to buy the Chelsea football club as well. The club was put on sale after the assets of Roman Abramovic in England were seized following the Russian illegal occupation of Ukraine.

“If it had been for sale in the summer, yes, we would probably have had a go following on from the Chelsea thing. But we can’t sit around hoping that one day Manchester United will become available,” Ratcliffe added.

Ratcliffe, Britain’s richest man, reportedly has a net worth of £9.8 million and has said that he is still in the market for a top Premier League club.

