GNC vs KON Dream11 Team Prediction Turkish League 2020, Genclerbirligi vs Konyaspor- Playing XI, Football Fantasy Tips

Turkish Super Lig | Following the footsteps, Turkish League 2020 has also restarted their tournament on June 1e after more than two months break due to Covid-19 pandemic. The organisers have decided to kick off the season with a set of guidelines, including no-person in attendance. On Sunday, Genclerbirligi will welcome Konyaspor to an empty Ankara Eryaman Stadyumu for their first post-pandemic fixture. In the last fixture before the league's suspension, Genclerbirligi lost to Denizlispor 1-0, whereas Konyaspor kept a clean sheet with a 1-0 win over Fenerbahce. The Turkish League 2020 Genclerbirligi vs Konyaspor game will begin at 9 pm Indian Standard Time (IST).

With 7 wins from 26 outings, Genclerbirligi are sitting on the 12 spot with 28 points. On the other hand, Konyaspor are three points clear of the relegation zone. In order to stay away from it, Konyaspor will have to keep their best foot forward in tonight's game.

Turkish League 2020 Genclerbirligi vs Konyaspor: GNC vs KON Dream11 Team Prediction, Team News

Genclerbirligi vs Konyaspor Turkish League 2020 GNC vs KON Dream11 captain: iad Bajic

Genclerbirligi vs Konyaspor Turkish League 2020 GNC vs KON Dream11 vice-captain: Deni Milosevic

Genclerbirligi vs Konyaspor Turkish League 2020 GNC vs KON Dream11 goalkeeper: Ertugrul Taskiran

Genclerbirligi vs Konyaspor Turkish League 2020 GNC vs KON Dream11 Defender: Flavio Ramos, Guilherme Sityá, Selim Aydemir, Ugur Demirok

Genclerbirligi vs Konyaspor Turkish League 2020 GNC vs KON Dream11 midfielder: Berat Özdemir,Nejc Skubic, Deni Milosevic

Genclerbirligi vs Konyaspor Turkish League 2020 GNC vs KON Dream11 striker: Riad Bajic, Mats Seuntjes, Giovanni Sio

Turkish League 2020 Genclerbirligi possible starting lineup vs Konyaspor: Kristoffer Nordfeldt, Zargo Touré, Flavio Ramos, Halil Pehlivan, Ahmet Oguz, Stephane Sessegnon, Giovanni Sio, Daniel Candeias, Fabricio Baiano, Berat Özdemir, Mats Seuntjes

Turkish League 2020 Konyaspor possible starting lineup vs Genclerbirligi: Ertugrul Taskiran, Ugur Demirok, Selim Aydemir, Guilherme Sityá, Omer Ali Sahiner, Nejc Skubic, Jens Jonsson, Deni Milosevic, Amir Hadziahmetovic, Levan Shengelia, Riad Bajic