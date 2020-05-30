GNGW vs JNB Dream11 Team Prediction Korean K-League 2020 Gangwon FC vs Jeonbuk FC Playing XI, Football Fantasy Tips

Gangwon FC will face Jeonbuk FC in their upcoming fixture in Korean K-League on Saturday, May 30. The Korean K-League 2020 Gangwon FC vs Jeonbuk FC will commence from 1PM at the Gangneung Stadium, Gangwon.

In the points table the host team are at the seventh position with four points while Jeonbuk FC are placed at the top spot with nine points.

GNGW vs JNB Dream11 Tips and Predictions

Gangwon FC vs Jeonbuk FC Korean K-League Dream11 Team

Korean K-League 2020 GNGW vs JNB Dream 11Prediction, Gangwon FC vs Jeonbuk FC Captain: L Veldwijk

Korean K-League 2020 GNGW vs JNB Dream 11Prediction, Gangwon FC vs Jeonbuk FC Vice Captain: H Jeong-Ho

Korean K-League 2020 GNGW vs JNB Dream 11Prediction, Gangwon FC vs Jeonbuk FC Goalkeeper: S Beom-Keun

Korean K-League 2020 GNGW vs JNB Dream 11Prediction, Gangwon FC vs Jeonbuk FC Defenders: S Kwang-Hun, K Jin-Su, H Jeong-Ho

Korean K-League 2020 GNGW vs JNB Dream 11Prediction, Gangwon FC vs Jeonbuk FC Midfielders: L Yeong-Jae, K Mu-Yeol, M Henrique, S Jun-Ho-II

Korean K-League 2020 GNGW vs JNB Dream 11Prediction, Gangwon FC vs Jeonbuk FC Strikers: L Veldwijk, K Seung-Dae, J Jae-Wan

Korean K-League 2020 Gangwon FC Probable XI vs Jeonbuk FC: Lee Kwang-Yeon (GK); Shin Kwang-Hoon, Kim Oh-Kyu, Lim Chae-Min, Kim Young-Bin; Lee Yeong-Jae, Han Kook-Young, Go Moo-Yol; Kim Ji-Hyeon, Kim Seung-Dae, Cho Jae-Wan.

Korean K-League 2020 Jeonbuk FC Probable XI vs Gangwon FC: Song Bum-Keun (GK); Yong Lee, Hong Jeong-Ho, Choi Bo-Kyung, Kim Jin-Su; Son Joon-Ho; Kim Bo-Kyung, Takahiro Kunimoto, Lee Seung-Ki, Murilo Henrique; Lars Veldwijk.