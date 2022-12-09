'Go to Bed Early': French Defender's Cheeky Advice to England on How to Stop Kylian Mbappe

England and France will lock horns in the quarterfinals of the FIFA World Cup 2022 after having played brilliant football to reach this stage as they finished on top of their respective groups.

France, the defending champions, have started playing mind games ahead of the clash. While speaking at the official press conference of the French team, defender Dayot Upamecano has warned the Three Lions about the threat posed by France’s high-flying forward Kylian Mbappe.

Upamecano teased Gareth Southgaet’s England regarding their quest to contain the star forward. “Kylian is a completely different forward to anyone else. He is a world-class player and it’s difficult to defend against him. You have to go to bed early," Upamecano was quoted as saying in media reports.

Upamecano will have his task cut out on when France takes the field against England on Sunday. The Bayern Munich defender will be tasked with containing England captain Harry Kane.

The Tottenham Hotspur star will pose a major threat to France’s semi-final hopes.

However, Hugo Lloris will have provided plenty of inputs regarding his Tottenham Hotspur teammate and Didier Deschamps’ side will be ready for the challenge.

Mbappe has played a key role in France’s World Campaign so far. The Paris Saint-Germain forward has scored five goals in four games and is the tournament’s leading goalscorer.

So it wasn’t surprising that French midfielder Youssouf Fofana also taunted England over the Mbappe threat.

Fofana boasted that there were 19 Ligue 1 teams who were hopelessly looking for the formula to contain the youngster.

Manchester City right-back Kyle Walker will likely be the man who will be tasked with stopping Mbappe.

Fofana took a shot at Walker and quipped, “Hats off to him, if he can stop Kylian then good for him. There are 19 other teams in the French league that are waiting for the answer on how to stop Kylian. The truth is on the pitch. We will see what happens on Saturday. As a Frenchman, we all believe in Kylian.”

Although, France are the favourites to triumph on Sunday, the game promises to be a thrilling affair.

