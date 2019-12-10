Goa Women's League 2019: Ansiva Finishes as Top Scorer, Bidesh XI SC Beat PVC Parra in Final Game

New Delhi: The sixth matchday of the Goa Women's League took place on Tuesday, December 10 with Bidesh XI SC defeating PVC Parra and winning the league by a clear margin of six points. In the other match of the day, Albert Developers SC and Churchill Brothers played out a 1-1 draw. With this, the Goa Women's League came to an end and Bidesh XI SC officially qualified for the Indian Women's League.

Four teams -- Bidesh XI SC, Albert Developers SC, PVC Parra and Churchill Brothers SC -- participated in the league, which was held in a double leg format with each team playing six games.

Here are the detailed results from Matchday 6:

MATCH 11: Bidesh XI SC defeated PVC Parra 1-0.

Ansiva scored the only goal of the match.

MATCH 12: Albert Developers SC drew 1-1 with Churchill Brothers SC.

Sushmita scored for Albert while Clancy was Churchill's goalscorer.

ANSIVA FINISHES AS THE TOP GOALSCORER

With the league coming to an end, Bidesh XI's Ansiva finished as the top goalscorer with five goals from six matches.

Albert Developers' Sushmita finished second with four goals to her name while and PVC Parra's Karishma Shirvoikar was third on the list with three goals.

Alisha of Churchill Brothers finished with two goals to her name while the ones with one goal each are: Chetna (Bidesh XI SC), Anuska (PVC Parra), Malvita (PVC Parra), Tercy Pinto (Churchill Brothers), Razia Pereira (Albert Developers) and Clancy (Churchill Brothers).

Here is how the points table looks like at the end of the league:

Results from Matchday 5:

MATCH 9: PVC Parra crushed Churchill Brothers 3-0 at the Duler stadium in Mapusa.

Karishma Shirvoikar scored a brace while Thais found the back of the net once for the winners.

MATCH 10: Bidesh XI SC registered a 1-0 over Albert Developers at the Duler stadium in Mapusa.

Ansiva scored the only goal of the match.

Results from Matchday 4:

MATCH 7: Churchill Brothers drew 1-1 with Bidesh XI SC at the Duler stadium in Mapusa.

Alisha scored for Churchill Brothers while Ansiva was the goalscorer for Bidesh XI SC.

MATCH 8: Albert Developers defeated PVC Parra 2-1 at Navelim.

Sushmita scored a brace for Albert Developers while Karishma scored the solitary goal for PVC Parra.

Results from Matchday 3:

MATCH 5: PVC Parra drew 0-0 with Bidesh XI SC.

MATCH 6: Churchill Brothers held Albert Developers to a 1-1 draw.

Tercy Pinto scored for Churchill Brothers while Albert Developers got on the scoresheet through Razia Pereira.

Results from Matchday 2:

MATCH 3: Bidesh XI SC defeated Albert Developers SC 1-0.

Ansiva scored the solitary goal of the match.

MATCH 4: PVC Parra beat Churchill Brothers 2-1.

Anuska and Malvita (penalty) scored for the winners while Clance found the back of the net for Churchill.

Results from Matchday 1:

MATCH 1: Assonora Bidesh XI defeated Churchill Brothers 2-1.

Chetna and Ansiva scored for Bidesh XI SC while and Churchill Brothers' goal came from Alisha.

MATCH 2: Albert Developers beat PVC Parra 1-0.

Sushmita scored the only goal of the match.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.