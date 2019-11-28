Goa Women's League 2019: Bidesh XI SC, PVC Parra Get Wins on Matchday 2

New Delhi: The second matchday of the Goa Women's League took place on Wednesday, November 27 with Bidesh XI SC and PVC Parra winning their respective matches.

Four teams -- Bidesh XI SC, Albert Developers SC, PVC Parra and Churchill Brothers SC -- are participating in the league, which will be held in a double leg format with each team getting six games.

Here are the results from Day 2:

MATCH 3: Bidesh XI SC defeated Albert Developers SC 1-0.

Ansiva scored the solitary goal of the match.

MATCH 4: PVC Parra beat Churchill Brothers 2-1.

Anuska and Malvita (penalty) scored for the winners while Clance found the back of the net for Churchill.

Results from Day 1:

MATCH 1: Assonora Bidesh XI defeated Churchill Brothers 2-1.

Chetna and Ansiva scored for Bidesh XI SC while and Churchill Brothers' goal came from Alisha.

MATCH 2: Albert Developers beat PVC Parra 1-0.

Sushmita scored the only goal of the match.

Here is how the points table looks like after two matchdays:

Here is the schedule for the league further (Only for the first leg):

December 1

3:45PM - PVC Parra vs Bidesh XI SC at Duler

6:30PM - Albert Developers SC vs Churchill Brothers SC at Duler

