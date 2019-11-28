Goa Women's League 2019: Bidesh XI SC, PVC Parra Get Wins on Matchday 2
Goa Women's League 2019: Bidesh XI SC beat Albert Developers while PVC Parra defeated Churchill Brothers.
Goa Football Association is conducting the 4-team Women's League.
New Delhi: The second matchday of the Goa Women's League took place on Wednesday, November 27 with Bidesh XI SC and PVC Parra winning their respective matches.
Four teams -- Bidesh XI SC, Albert Developers SC, PVC Parra and Churchill Brothers SC -- are participating in the league, which will be held in a double leg format with each team getting six games.
Here are the results from Day 2:
MATCH 3: Bidesh XI SC defeated Albert Developers SC 1-0.
Ansiva scored the solitary goal of the match.
MATCH 4: PVC Parra beat Churchill Brothers 2-1.
Anuska and Malvita (penalty) scored for the winners while Clance found the back of the net for Churchill.
Results from Day 1:
MATCH 1: Assonora Bidesh XI defeated Churchill Brothers 2-1.
Chetna and Ansiva scored for Bidesh XI SC while and Churchill Brothers' goal came from Alisha.
MATCH 2: Albert Developers beat PVC Parra 1-0.
Sushmita scored the only goal of the match.
Here is how the points table looks like after two matchdays:
Here is the schedule for the league further (Only for the first leg):
December 1
3:45PM - PVC Parra vs Bidesh XI SC at Duler
6:30PM - Albert Developers SC vs Churchill Brothers SC at Duler
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Thursday 28 November , 2019 Realme X2 Pro Review: Killing the Competition With a Solid Load-out
-
Thursday 07 November , 2019 HiBy R3 Review: A Hi-Fi Music Player That Does the Job Without Breaking the Bank
-
Thursday 14 November , 2019 Aspark Owl: World’s Fastest Electric Car Unveiled In Dubai
-
Wednesday 28 August , 2019 Revolt RV 400 Review: Worth the Excitement?
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Bigg Boss 13: Krushna Abhishek Pens Down Emotional Note for Arti Singh, Says Really Sad to See You Crying
- WhatsApp Safety Guide: The One Thing to do to Keep Your Phone Data Secure
- Alia Bhatt Shares Childhood Pictures with Shaheen, Says She Struggles for Best Birthday Caption
- Sachin Tendulkar Reports Son Arjun's Fake Twitter Account After Tweet That Said '#IAmWithDevendra'
- Gamer Sues Friend for Accidentally Selling Rs 10 Crore Character for Rs 40,000