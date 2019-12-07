Goa Women's League 2019: Bidesh XI SC Seal IWL Qualification With a Match Left

New Delhi: The fifth matchday of the Goa Women's League took place on Saturday, December 7 with PVC Parra and Bidesh XI SC coming out victorious. PVC Parra thrashed Churchill Brothers 3-0 in the 3:45PM kick-off at Duler in Mapusa while Bidesh XI defeated Albert Developers 1-0 in the 6:30PM match at the same venue.

Four teams -- Bidesh XI SC, Albert Developers SC, PVC Parra and Churchill Brothers SC -- are participating in the league, which is being held in a double leg format with each team getting six games.

Here are the detailed results from Matchday 5:

MATCH 9: PVC Parra crushed Churchill Brothers 3-0 at the Duler stadium in Mapusa.

Karishma Shirvoikar scored a brace while Thais found the back of the net once for the winners.

MATCH 10: Bidesh XI SC registered a 1-0 over Albert Developers at the Duler stadium in Mapusa.

Ansiva scored the only goal of the match.

ANSIVA LEADS GOALSCORING CHARTS

After five matchdays, Bidesh XI's Ansiva is the top scorer of the league with four goals.

Albert Developers' Sushmita and PVC Parra's Karishma are joint-second with three goals each. Alisha of Churchill Brothers is third in the list with two goals.

The ones with one goal each are: Chetna (Bidesh XI SC), Anuska (PVC Parra), Malvita (PVC Parra), Tercy Pinto (Churchill Brothers) and Razia Pereira (Albert Developers).

Results from Matchday 4:

MATCH 7: Churchill Brothers drew 1-1 with Bidesh XI SC at the Duler stadium in Mapusa.

Alisha scored for Churchill Brothers while Ansiva was the goalscorer for Bidesh XI SC.

MATCH 8: Albert Developers defeated PVC Parra 2-1 at Navelim.

Sushmita scored a brace for Albert Developers while Karishma scored the solitary goal for PVC Parra.

Results from Matchday 3:

MATCH 5: PVC Parra drew 0-0 with Bidesh XI SC.

MATCH 6: Churchill Brothers held Albert Developers to a 1-1 draw.

Tercy Pinto scored for Churchill Brothers while Albert Developers got on the scoresheet through Razia Pereira.

Results from Matchday 2:

MATCH 3: Bidesh XI SC defeated Albert Developers SC 1-0.

Ansiva scored the solitary goal of the match.

MATCH 4: PVC Parra beat Churchill Brothers 2-1.

Anuska and Malvita (penalty) scored for the winners while Clance found the back of the net for Churchill.

Results from Matchday 1:

MATCH 1: Assonora Bidesh XI defeated Churchill Brothers 2-1.

Chetna and Ansiva scored for Bidesh XI SC while and Churchill Brothers' goal came from Alisha.

MATCH 2: Albert Developers beat PVC Parra 1-0.

Sushmita scored the only goal of the match.

Here is how the points table looks like after five matchdays:

Schedule of Matchday 6:

December 10 - Bidesh XI SC vs PVC Parra vs Churchill Brothers (Venue and time to be decided)

Albert Developers vs Churchill Brothers SC (Date, time and venue to be decided)

