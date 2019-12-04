Take the pledge to vote

Goa Women's League 2019: Churchill and Bidesh XI Draw, Albert Beat Parra on Matchday 4

Goa Women's League 2019: Churchill Brothers and Bidesh XI played out a 1-1 draw while Albert Developers defeated PVC Parra 2-1.

December 4, 2019
Goa Women's League 2019: Churchill and Bidesh XI Draw, Albert Beat Parra on Matchday 4
Goa Football Association is conducting the 4-team Women's League.

New Delhi: The fourth matchday of the Goa Women's League took place on Wednesday, December 4 with Albert Developers coming out as the only victorious side. Albert Developers defeated PVC Parra 2-1 in the 6:30PM kickoff at Duler in Mapusa while Churchill Brothers and Bidesh XI SC played out a 1-1 draw in the 3:45PM match at Navelim.

Four teams -- Bidesh XI SC, Albert Developers SC, PVC Parra and Churchill Brothers SC -- are participating in the league, which is being held in a double leg format with each team getting six games.

Here are the detailed results from Matchday 4:

MATCH 7: Churchill Brothers drew 1-1 with Bidesh XI SC at the Duler stadium in Mapusa.

Alisha scored for Churchill Brothers while Ansiva was the goalscorer for Bidesh XI SC.

MATCH 8: Albert Developers defeated PVC Parra 2-1 at Navelim.

Sushmita scored a brace for Albert Developers while Karishma scored the solitary goal for PVC Parra.

ANSIVA, SUSHMITA LEAD GOALSCORING CHARTS

After four matchdays, Bidesh XI's Ansiva and Albert Developers' Sushmita are the joint top scorers with three goals each.

Alisha of Churchill Brothers is second in the list with two goals.

The ones with one goal each are: Chetna (Bidesh XI SC), Anuska (PVC Parra), Malvita (PVC Parra), Tercy Pinto (Churchill Brothers), Razia Pereira (Albert Developers), Karishma (PVC Parra).

Results from Matchday 3:

MATCH 5: PVC Parra drew 0-0 with Bidesh XI SC.

MATCH 6: Churchill Brothers held Albert Developers to a 1-1 draw.

Tercy Pinto scored for Churchill Brothers while Albert Developers got on the scoresheet through Razia Pereira.

Results from Matchday 2:

MATCH 3: Bidesh XI SC defeated Albert Developers SC 1-0.

Ansiva scored the solitary goal of the match.

MATCH 4: PVC Parra beat Churchill Brothers 2-1.

Anuska and Malvita (penalty) scored for the winners while Clance found the back of the net for Churchill.

Results from Matchday 1:

MATCH 1: Assonora Bidesh XI defeated Churchill Brothers 2-1.

Chetna and Ansiva scored for Bidesh XI SC while and Churchill Brothers' goal came from Alisha.

MATCH 2: Albert Developers beat PVC Parra 1-0.

Sushmita scored the only goal of the match.

Here is how the points table looks like after four matchdays:

GWL Points Table

Schedule of Matchday 5:

3:45PM - PVC Parra vs Churchill Brothers (Duler Stadium in Mapusa)

6:30PM - Bidesh XI vs Albert Developers (Duler Stadium in Mapusa)

