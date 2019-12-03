Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Goa Women's League 2019: Draws Rule the Roost on Matchday 3

Goa Women's League 2019: PVC Parra and Bidesh XI played out a goalless draw while Churchill Brothers drew 1-1 with Albert Developers.

News18 Sports

Updated:December 3, 2019, 3:26 PM IST
Goa Women's League 2019: Draws Rule the Roost on Matchday 3
Goa Football Association is conducting the 4-team Women's League.

New Delhi: The third matchday of the Goa Women's League took place on Sunday, December 1 with both the matches ending in a draw. Four teams -- Bidesh XI SC, Albert Developers SC, PVC Parra and Churchill Brothers SC -- are participating in the league, which is being held in a double leg format with each team getting six games.

Here are the results from Day 3:

MATCH 5: PVC Parra drew 0-0 with Bidesh XI SC.

MATCH 6: Churchill Brothers held Albert Developers to a 1-1 draw.

Tercy Pinto scored for Churchill Brothers while Albert Developers got on the scoresheet through Razia Pereira.

Results from Day 2:

MATCH 3: Bidesh XI SC defeated Albert Developers SC 1-0.

Ansiva scored the solitary goal of the match.

MATCH 4: PVC Parra beat Churchill Brothers 2-1.

Anuska and Malvita (penalty) scored for the winners while Clance found the back of the net for Churchill.

Results from Day 1:

MATCH 1: Assonora Bidesh XI defeated Churchill Brothers 2-1.

Chetna and Ansiva scored for Bidesh XI SC while and Churchill Brothers' goal came from Alisha.

MATCH 2: Albert Developers beat PVC Parra 1-0.

Sushmita scored the only goal of the match.

Here is how the points table looks like after three matchdays:

GWL Points Table

