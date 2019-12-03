Goa Women's League 2019: Draws Rule the Roost on Matchday 3
Goa Women's League 2019: PVC Parra and Bidesh XI played out a goalless draw while Churchill Brothers drew 1-1 with Albert Developers.
Goa Football Association is conducting the 4-team Women's League.
New Delhi: The third matchday of the Goa Women's League took place on Sunday, December 1 with both the matches ending in a draw. Four teams -- Bidesh XI SC, Albert Developers SC, PVC Parra and Churchill Brothers SC -- are participating in the league, which is being held in a double leg format with each team getting six games.
Here are the results from Day 3:
MATCH 5: PVC Parra drew 0-0 with Bidesh XI SC.
MATCH 6: Churchill Brothers held Albert Developers to a 1-1 draw.
Tercy Pinto scored for Churchill Brothers while Albert Developers got on the scoresheet through Razia Pereira.
Results from Day 2:
MATCH 3: Bidesh XI SC defeated Albert Developers SC 1-0.
Ansiva scored the solitary goal of the match.
MATCH 4: PVC Parra beat Churchill Brothers 2-1.
Anuska and Malvita (penalty) scored for the winners while Clance found the back of the net for Churchill.
Results from Day 1:
MATCH 1: Assonora Bidesh XI defeated Churchill Brothers 2-1.
Chetna and Ansiva scored for Bidesh XI SC while and Churchill Brothers' goal came from Alisha.
MATCH 2: Albert Developers beat PVC Parra 1-0.
Sushmita scored the only goal of the match.
Here is how the points table looks like after three matchdays:
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Thursday 28 November , 2019 Web Inventor, Tim Berners-Lee, Talks About His Ambitious Plan to Save the Internet
-
Thursday 14 November , 2019 WhatsApp And Privacy: You Must Check Out These Settings on Your Phone
-
Thursday 14 November , 2019 Aspark Owl: World’s Fastest Electric Car Unveiled In Dubai
-
Wednesday 28 August , 2019 Revolt RV 400 Review: Worth the Excitement?
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Daniel Craig, Rami Malek Look Ready for Battle in No Time To Die Character Posters
- At 3 AM, Kapil Sharma Invites Akshay Kumar, Good Newwz Team to Come on His Show
- WATCH: Tiger Chasing Open-roof Safari at Ranthambore National Park Will Give You Chills
- Here are the Funniest Twitter Moments From this Decade to Make Your Year-End Memorable
- Starbucks Fires Employee Who Served Coffee Cup to Cop with 'Pig' Written on Label