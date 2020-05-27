Goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale Testing Positive Changed Mindset, Says Eddie Howe

English Premier League side Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe has said the news of the club's goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale testing positive for coronavirus unsettled them.

"I imagine anxiety is there among the players," Howe told the Daily Mail. "I can only imagine they are feeling the same way as I am.'

"There was not one positive within our group during the early stages and we were comfortable and felt OK," added Howe.

"But as soon as you get that one positive test, that changes the mindset of everybody.

"Suddenly everyone feels vulnerable, everyone is alerted to the fact that this is serious and real.

"Then the unknown comes into play. That shook us. We are now waiting for our next testing times to see if anyone else was in contact with the player."

Premier League teams have reportedly given their approval to begin contact training as England move a step forward in resuming its top-tier football league. All football in the country has been suspended since March due to coronavirus pandemic.

As per a report in Sky Sports, Premier League clubs have voted unanimously to approve a return to contact training when safe to do so. The report also stated that clubs will meet again on Thursday to chalk out contingency plans in case season had to be called off.

England' Football Association's (FA) much-talked about 'Project Restart' suffered a setback recently when two footballers tested positive among the 996 players and club staff who were tested for COVID-19 on Tuesday, Thursday and Friday.