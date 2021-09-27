Goalkeeper Amrinder Singh Tests Positive for Covid-19, Out of SAFF Championships Squad

ATK Mohun Bagan goalkeeper Amrinder Singh tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday and he has been left out of the Indian team for the SAFF Championships starting in Maldives on October 1. “Yes, he has been tested positive for COVID-19," a source from the ATK Mohun Bagan told PTI on conditions of anonymity. “He tested positive at his home in Chandigarh. He was to join the national camp today," he added.

The 28-year-old Amrinder was initially named in the 23-member Indian squad for the SAFF Championships but was later replaced by Dheeraj Singh Moirangthem.

“#BlueTigers goalkeeper Amrinder Singh has been replaced by Dheeraj Singh Moirangthem in the Indian National Team squad that is to travel to the Maldives for the SAFF Championship on Tuesday," the official Twitter handle of the All India Football Federation (AIFF) said hours after it announced the squad.

