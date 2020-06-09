Goalkeeper Kamaljit Singh Signs Two-year Deal with ISL Side Odisha FC

Odisha FC on Tuesday announced signing of Indian goalkeeper Kamaljit Singh for two years ahead of the seventh edition of the Hero Indian Super League.

The 24-year-old custodian has played for Hyderabad FC in the past.

Kamaljit was a part of the senior national squad, under coach Igor Stimac, for King's Cup, Intercontinental Cup and FIFA World Cup Qualifier match against Bangladesh last year.

"I am grateful to the club management for showing interest in me. I am looking forward to playing in Bhubaneswar and hopefully will be able to contribute to the team's cause from the back," said Kamaljit.

He had represented Sporting Clube de Goa and Minerva Punjab FC earlier in his career before playing for FC Pune City (now Hyderabad FC) in the ISL.

"He will bring a lot of experience to our goalkeeping position. While he did not have the best of seasons last year, we know the ability Kamaljit possesses," Odisha FC President Rohan Sharma said.

"And we are confident he can not only give competition to Arshdeep, but eventually regain his form and go back to the national team. I am sure Kamaljit will work hard to prove the doubters wrong."