Goals! Cristiano Ronaldo 'Kissing' Paulo Dybala is Breaking the Internet

Juventus solidified its position at the top of the Serie A rankings on Monday with a 2-1 win over Parma. Their star player Cristiano Ronaldo scored both the goals.

However, the match became the talking point for different reasons. After netting in the second goal, Ronaldo went in to celebrate it with Argentine forward Paulo Dybala, who was credited with the assist.

In the merriment, both ran towards the corner flag, went on to hug each other and ended up kissing accidentally. The moment was quickly shrugged off by the players, but Twitter lost its calm.

The video clip was posted by several Twitter users and widely shared.

La relación de Cristiano y Dybala se está saliendo de control ?? pic.twitter.com/x7zgIQgkhJ — Fútbol (@Futbool_Fotos) January 20, 2020

Here are some of the reactions:

Wait did ronaldo kiss dybala LMFAOOO — General?? (@pyrexgeneral9) January 20, 2020

When you see your ex having fun pic.twitter.com/nK0HClC4qb — Troll Football (@TrollFootball) January 20, 2020

Right before he went for the kill pic.twitter.com/fqQxLRp3LU — Chuchin de Michoacán?? (@Mendoza1011) January 20, 2020

Some went on to explain the situation, saying Ronaldo went in to kiss the Argentine striker on his cheek but as Dybala turned towards him, it ended up being an awkward moment.

For anyone who has just seen this, Ronaldo wants to kiss Dybala's cheek but at the same time Dybala turns towards Ronaldo and becomes a moment like that and Ronaldo looks a little confused ?? — Ejaazabalaga (@muharrirrezaef) January 20, 2020

Juventus has won its last 5 matches and have opened up a four-point lead over Inter Milan. Antonio Conte's Inter drew 1-1 against Lecce this weekend.

Ronaldo's stint with Juventus under Maurizio Sarri has been sublime, with CR7 scoring six goals in three matches in 2020.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.