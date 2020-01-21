Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Football
1-min read

Goals! Cristiano Ronaldo 'Kissing' Paulo Dybala is Breaking the Internet

Cristiano Ronaldo went on to hug Paulo Dybala but ended up accidentally kissing his Juventus teammate instead.

Trending Desk

Updated:January 21, 2020, 11:55 AM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Goals! Cristiano Ronaldo 'Kissing' Paulo Dybala is Breaking the Internet
Cristiano Ronaldo 'kissing' Paulo Dybala (Photo Credit: Twitter)

Juventus solidified its position at the top of the Serie A rankings on Monday with a 2-1 win over Parma. Their star player Cristiano Ronaldo scored both the goals.

However, the match became the talking point for different reasons. After netting in the second goal, Ronaldo went in to celebrate it with Argentine forward Paulo Dybala, who was credited with the assist.

In the merriment, both ran towards the corner flag, went on to hug each other and ended up kissing accidentally. The moment was quickly shrugged off by the players, but Twitter lost its calm.

The video clip was posted by several Twitter users and widely shared.

Here are some of the reactions:

Some went on to explain the situation, saying Ronaldo went in to kiss the Argentine striker on his cheek but as Dybala turned towards him, it ended up being an awkward moment.

Juventus has won its last 5 matches and have opened up a four-point lead over Inter Milan. Antonio Conte's Inter drew 1-1 against Lecce this weekend.

Ronaldo's stint with Juventus under Maurizio Sarri has been sublime, with CR7 scoring six goals in three matches in 2020.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram