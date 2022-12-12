'GOAT, Legend': LeBron James, Kylian Mbappe, Pele Comfort Emotional Cristiano Ronaldo

A teary-eyed Cristiano Ronaldo exited football’s biggest tournament after Portugal’s shocking 0-1 defeat to Morocco in the FIFA World Cup 2022 quarterfinal on Saturday. Such was the impact of the defeat that a stunned Ronaldo began his walk back to the tunnel without staying back a while to acknowledge the Portuguese fans.

Others around Ronaldo, a football icon, comforted him as he began the long walk back, perhaps the final time, from the world cup stage. Nearly 24 hours later, the star forward shared his thoughts to his millions of followers on social media admitting the ‘dream’ has ended.

A wave of comforting messages followed.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cristiano Ronaldo (@cristiano)

From basketball icon LeBron James to rising star Kylian Mbappe, athletes, public figures and fans have flooded the comment section of Ronaldo’s post on Instagram, paying rich tributes, calling him with few even terming him the ‘greatest’ footballer in history.

Mbappe left three emojis - a crown, hands gesturing thanks and that of a goat (a reference to Greatest Of All Time).

Pele wrote, “Thanks for making us smile, my friend."

“Legend," wrote LeBron.

In his glittering career, Ronaldo has won nearly every major trophy but winning the world cup was his biggest dream but he may have to retire without realising that now. It’s highly unlikely that the 37-year-old will ever play in a world cup match again considering by the time the next showpiece event begins, he will be 41.

