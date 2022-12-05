'Going to Be The Best One for Many Years'- Poland Coach Believes Mbappe to be The Next Superstar

Kylian Mbappe’s brace guided France to a 3-1 win against Poland in the Round of 16 at the FIFA World Cup in Qatar. His two goals sent the world champions into the quarterfinals and left Polland’s coach Czeslaw Michniewicz stating Mbappe as the natural heir to Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.

Mbappe has been in a terrific form in this World Cup as he has so far scored five goals in Qatar, making him a strong contender for this tournament’s Golden Boot.

His double at Al Thumama against Poland not only stamped team’s victory but also took him to nine all-time World Cup goals - one more than Ronaldo and tied with Messi. Also, he equalled Pele’s record as his five knockout-stage goals meant only he and Pelé scored that many before the age of 24.

5⃣x️⚽️⚡️ Kylian Mbappé leads the Golden Boot in Qatar⚡️#FIFAWorldCup #Qatar2022 — FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) December 4, 2022

After guiding his team to the quarter-finals, Mbappe said that the ongoing World Cup is the competition of his dreams.

“This is competition of my dreams, and I am delighted to be here," Mbappe said.

“I have prepared all season to be ready. When I didn’t speak to the media in the early rounds of this competition, it was because I just needed to focus on tournament and my football. When I want to concentrate, that’s how I function, but when I was told the French Federation would be fined, I paid it myself because it was my responsibility.

But I am here and focused on winning the World Cup again. We’re a long way from achieving our objective of going all the way and winning the World Cup, though. The first challenge is the quarterfinal, and that’s what we are focusing on now," he added.

Though Poland lost the match to France, but Poland coach Michniewicz was in complete awe of Mbappe. He believes that Mbappe is the next big superstar and is going to be the best for many years.

“Messi, Ronaldo and [Robert] Lewandowski, somebody is going to take over, and I think he [Mbappe] is going to be the best one for many years," said Michniewicz.

He further said, “He hurt us. When you play against France, you need to have two players on Mbappe at all times."

Mbappe was a complete match-winner against Poland as apart from his brace, he also assisted Olivier Giroud in the match opener which took the latter to overcome Thierry Henry as France’s all-time record goal scorer.

While, everyone hailed MBappe, France coach Didier Deschamps had something else to say about the star player. Deschamps said that Mbappe wasn’t at his best during the 90 minutes.

“He didn’t have his best match," Deschamps said. “He recognises that himself, but he can change a game in a moment France needed a great Kylian Mbappe tonight and we got one."

However, Deschamps praised Giroud for his feat.

He said, “Olivier has always been an important player. “our years ago he didn’t score, but was very important player for us. In the past, he had difficult parts of career, but he remained mentally strong. To score so many goals at international level is an achievement, although the guy next to me [Mbappe] may break it one day."

