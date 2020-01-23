Gokulam Kerala FC Beat FC Alakhpura in Rest of India Fixture to Qualify for IWL 2020

New Delhi: Gokulam Kerala FC is the final team to join the roster of this years's Indian Women's League (IWL), which is taking place from January 24-February 14 in Bengaluru.

Gokulam Kerala FC defeated Haryana's FC Alakhpura 9-1 on aggregate over the two legs of the Rest of India (ROI) fixture on January 19 and 22 at the Karnataka State Football Stadium in Bengaluru to make it to the final round of the IWL.

Gokulam beat Alakhpura 1-0 on January 19 with Manisha Kalyan scoring the only goal of the match in the 37th minute. In the second leg however, Gokulam routed Alakhpura 8-1 with Sabitra Bhandari (Nepal) and Yumnam Kamala Devi getting hat-tricks.

Gokulam have a host of celebrities and promising talent in their squad like last year. Some of the names they account for are Aditi Chauhan, Sabitra, Kamala, Manisha, Grace Lalrampari Hauhnar, Daya Devi and Karishma Shirvoikar.

In the second leg of the ROI, Kamala got Gokulam up and running in the fourth minute as well and soon in the 13th minute, Sabitra added one to the tally. Manisha then scored their third in the 16th minute before Daya arrived to the party in the 35th minute.

Sabitra got her second in the 45th minute as Gokulam went into the break with a 5-0 lead over Alakhpura.

Six minutes into the second half, Kamala scored her second and Sabitra then completed her hat-trick in the 57th minute.

Alakhpura got their consolation from the trip to Bengaluru in the 66th minute through Karen Pais after which Kamala completed her hat-trick in the 88th minute.

Gokulam are in Group B of the IWL along with Kenkre FC, Odisha Police, Bidesh XI Sports Club, Sreebhumi Football Club and Bangalore United Football Club.

Here are Gokulam's IWL fixtures:

January 26: vs Sreebhumi at 3PM

January 28: vs Kenkre at 12PM

February 1: vs Odisha Police at 12PM

February 4: vs Bangalore United at 12PM

February 7: vs Bidesh XI at 3PM

Group A consists of Kickstart FC, FC Kolhapur City, Kryphsa, BBK DAV FC, Sethu FC and Baroda FA.

Two teams from each group will qualify for the semi-finals, the winners of which will play in the final.

The semi-finals will take place on February 10 while the final will be played on February 14. (FULL FIXTURES)

