English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Gokulam Compare Dalima Chhibber’s Free Kick to Arya Stark’s Game of Thrones Heroics
Gokulam Kerala FC shared a Dalima Chhibber free kick video from practice game and drew direct comparison with Arya Stark’s MVP moment in Game of Thornes.
Dalima Chhibber scored a brilliant free kick in Gokulam Kerala's practice session. (Photo Credit: Gokulam Kerala FC)
Loading...
*SPOILER ALERT* - First things first, this article contains a major spoiler so please come back to it after you’ve watched the Battle of Winterfell episode of Game of Thrones season 8.
New Delhi: Gokulam Kerala FC could not hide their excitement with the turn of events in the third episode of Game of Thrones season 8 and another of Dalima Chhibber’s delightful free kick.
Perhaps spoiling the episode for many, Gokulam Kerala FC shared a video of Dalima’s brilliant free kick in a practice match on Monday and compared it to Arya Stark’s heroics in the Battle of Winterfell.
On Monday, Dalima shot a piercing free kick through the wall into the back of the net with brute force and brilliant skill.
Gokulam compared that to Arya, who delighted the audience with the perfect execution of the hand-switch move as she stabbed into the heart of the Night King with her Valyrian steel dagger.
Dalima is now known for her brilliant free kicks and it all started when she scored a brilliant one against Nepal in the SAFF Championship final and the video went viral on social media.
Much like how Arya came out as the MVP from the Battle of Winterfell, it was that free kick of Dalima’s that paved way for India’s fifth straight SAFF Championship title and the buzz around women’s football in India.
When News18.com had spoken to Dalima about the secret behind these consistent and brilliant free kicks, she had conceded that it’s all been practice.
“There is no secret behind the free kicks. All it took me to perfect them now is a lot of practice, a lot and a lot of practice that has gone behind those long rangers. When I was young and my father was coaching me, he always made sure that I was practicing my shoots from all the different ranges and angles. He always made sure that I was able to take shoots from any angle and put them in the frame,” Dalima had shared.
Currently Dalima is preparing for the third season of the Indian Women’s League (IWL), where she will represent Gokulam. The tournament will be held from May 5 to May 22 in Ludhiana, Punjab.
New Delhi: Gokulam Kerala FC could not hide their excitement with the turn of events in the third episode of Game of Thrones season 8 and another of Dalima Chhibber’s delightful free kick.
Perhaps spoiling the episode for many, Gokulam Kerala FC shared a video of Dalima’s brilliant free kick in a practice match on Monday and compared it to Arya Stark’s heroics in the Battle of Winterfell.
On Monday, Dalima shot a piercing free kick through the wall into the back of the net with brute force and brilliant skill.
Gokulam compared that to Arya, who delighted the audience with the perfect execution of the hand-switch move as she stabbed into the heart of the Night King with her Valyrian steel dagger.
Here’s @DalimaChhibber ‘s free kick vs AryaStark’s stabbing of the night king! 🎶— Gokulam Kerala FC (@GokulamKeralaFC) April 29, 2019
It’s been a good start to the week! 😀 #Malabarians #GKFC #GOT pic.twitter.com/9VhOP8WP3y
Dalima is now known for her brilliant free kicks and it all started when she scored a brilliant one against Nepal in the SAFF Championship final and the video went viral on social media.
Much like how Arya came out as the MVP from the Battle of Winterfell, it was that free kick of Dalima’s that paved way for India’s fifth straight SAFF Championship title and the buzz around women’s football in India.
A glimpse of my goal scored from a freekick yesterday against Nepal in the final match of the SAFF Championship, 2019.— Dalima Chhibber (@DalimaChhibber) March 23, 2019
.
.
.#Saffchampionship #ShePower #IndianFootball #Champions pic.twitter.com/6JehH0UAlb
When News18.com had spoken to Dalima about the secret behind these consistent and brilliant free kicks, she had conceded that it’s all been practice.
“There is no secret behind the free kicks. All it took me to perfect them now is a lot of practice, a lot and a lot of practice that has gone behind those long rangers. When I was young and my father was coaching me, he always made sure that I was practicing my shoots from all the different ranges and angles. He always made sure that I was able to take shoots from any angle and put them in the frame,” Dalima had shared.
Currently Dalima is preparing for the third season of the Indian Women’s League (IWL), where she will represent Gokulam. The tournament will be held from May 5 to May 22 in Ludhiana, Punjab.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Acer Predator Helios 500 Review: A Beast When it Comes to Looks and Performance
-
Monday 08 April , 2019
Suzuki Hayabusa Review
-
Friday 19 April , 2019
Huawei P30 Pro Review: There Is No Better Camera Phone At The Moment
-
Thursday 18 April , 2019
Mahindra Adventure Club Challenge & Thar Fest 2019: Off-Roading Galore
-
Thursday 04 April , 2019
Realme 3 Review: Running Hot on The Heels of Xiaomi’s Redmi Note 7
Acer Predator Helios 500 Review: A Beast When it Comes to Looks and Performance
Monday 08 April , 2019 Suzuki Hayabusa Review
Friday 19 April , 2019 Huawei P30 Pro Review: There Is No Better Camera Phone At The Moment
Thursday 18 April , 2019 Mahindra Adventure Club Challenge & Thar Fest 2019: Off-Roading Galore
Thursday 04 April , 2019 Realme 3 Review: Running Hot on The Heels of Xiaomi’s Redmi Note 7
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Gokulam Compare Dalima Chhibber’s Free Kick to Arya Stark’s Game of Thrones Heroics
- Can 'THAT Moment' Between Sansa Stark and Tyrion Lannister Change the Fate of Game of Thrones?
- Elections 2019, 4th Phase: Voters Lathicharged In West Bengal's Asansol
- From Akshay Kumar to Sunny Leone, Bollywood Celebs Who Cannot Vote in Lok Sabha Election 2019
- Actress Rhea Chakraborty Buys Jeep Compass SUV, Joins Bollywood Actors Saif, Akshay
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results