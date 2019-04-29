Take the pledge to vote

Gokulam Compare Dalima Chhibber's Free Kick to Arya Stark's Game of Thrones Heroics



Abreshmina Sayeed Quadri | News18 Sports

Updated:April 29, 2019, 2:14 PM IST
Gokulam Compare Dalima Chhibber’s Free Kick to Arya Stark’s Game of Thrones Heroics
Dalima Chhibber scored a brilliant free kick in Gokulam Kerala's practice session. (Photo Credit: Gokulam Kerala FC)
*SPOILER ALERT* - First things first, this article contains a major spoiler so please come back to it after you’ve watched the Battle of Winterfell episode of Game of Thrones season 8.

New Delhi: Gokulam Kerala FC could not hide their excitement with the turn of events in the third episode of Game of Thrones season 8 and another of Dalima Chhibber’s delightful free kick.

Perhaps spoiling the episode for many, Gokulam Kerala FC shared a video of Dalima’s brilliant free kick in a practice match on Monday and compared it to Arya Stark’s heroics in the Battle of Winterfell.

On Monday, Dalima shot a piercing free kick through the wall into the back of the net with brute force and brilliant skill.

Gokulam compared that to Arya, who delighted the audience with the perfect execution of the hand-switch move as she stabbed into the heart of the Night King with her Valyrian steel dagger.


Dalima is now known for her brilliant free kicks and it all started when she scored a brilliant one against Nepal in the SAFF Championship final and the video went viral on social media.

Much like how Arya came out as the MVP from the Battle of Winterfell, it was that free kick of Dalima’s that paved way for India’s fifth straight SAFF Championship title and the buzz around women’s football in India.


When News18.com had spoken to Dalima about the secret behind these consistent and brilliant free kicks, she had conceded that it’s all been practice.

“There is no secret behind the free kicks. All it took me to perfect them now is a lot of practice, a lot and a lot of practice that has gone behind those long rangers. When I was young and my father was coaching me, he always made sure that I was practicing my shoots from all the different ranges and angles. He always made sure that I was able to take shoots from any angle and put them in the frame,” Dalima had shared.

Currently Dalima is preparing for the third season of the Indian Women’s League (IWL), where she will represent Gokulam. The tournament will be held from May 5 to May 22 in Ludhiana, Punjab.
