Gokulam Kerala FC Join Mohun Bagan, Chennai City FC in Sheikh Kamal International Club Cup
Gokulam Kerala FC are the first club in the history of Kerala to take part in an AFC-recognised meet.
Gokulam Kerala FC won this year's Durand Cup. (Photo Credit: Durand Cup)
Kozhikode: Durand Cup 2019 winners Gokulam Kerala FC are all set to face Bangladesh Premier League champions Bashundhara Kings in the Sheikh Kamal International Club Cup at MA Aziz Stadium in Chittagong on October 22.
I-League heavyweights Mohun Bagan and the current I-League champions Chennai City FC are also taking part in the tournament. Malabarians accepted a late invite from the organisers of the AFC-recognised tournament to become the first club in the history of Kerala to take part in an AFC-recognised meet, a club statement said.
The tournament is being organised by Chittagong Abahoni, a club based in Chittagong, and the Bangladesh Football Federation. Gokulam are in group 'B' along with Bashundhara Kings, I League champions Chennai City FC and Malaysian club Terengganu Football Club.
The tournament has started on October 19 and the teams have already left for Bangladesh. Malabarians will lock horns with Terengganu Football Club on October 24 and play I-league champions Chennai City FC in their last group match on October 26. Only the group winners and runners up will proceed to the knockout round.
All the matches will be live on facebook and telecast by Bangla TV.
"We were playing pre-season friendly matches in the last two weeks against ISL teams. We did too much effort. It is good for us, because for this tournament we can start with a good prepared team. The tournament can help us to learn more about how much we will have to improve before the start of the I League," Gokulam Kerala FC head coach Fernando Santiago Varela was quoted as saying by their media release.
"I am proud to see Gokulam taking part in the prestigious tournament. This is the first time a club from Kerala is getting such an opportunity. We accepted the invitation in a short notice. But the boys are ready for a new challenge and we will try to maintain the expectations of our fans," said Gokulam Gopalan, the chairman of the Gokulam Kerala FC.
Group A: TC Sports Club (Maldives), Mohun Bagan, Young Elephant (Laos) and Chittagong Abahoni.
Group B: Gokulam Kerala FC, Bashundhara Kings, Chennai City FC, and ATerengganu Football Club (Malaysia)
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
Nikon Z6 Review: A Versatile, Premium Full-Frame Camera for First Timers
-
Tuesday 03 September , 2019
Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ Review: Spend Your Money For The S-Pen Magic
-
Friday 30 August , 2019
Hyundai Grand i10 Nios First Drive Review: Better Than Maruti Suzuki Swift?
-
Thursday 29 August , 2019
Maruti Suzuki Xl6 First Drive Review India
-
Wednesday 28 August , 2019
Revolt RV 400 Review: Worth the Excitement?
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Krunal Pandya Completes Akshay Kumar's #BalaChallenge, Fans Ask Brother Hardik to Take it Too
- Reliance Jio Diwali Offer: Here's How to Gift a JioPhone This Festive Season For Rs 699
- Amitabh Bachchan Expresses Displeasure on Illness Rumours, Says 'All is Not in the World For Sale'
- Cristiano Ronaldo's Step-over Has Latest Victim as Juventus Star Scores 701st Goal | Watch
- Kajol Recreates Iconic Simran Pose as 'Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge' Completes 24 Years