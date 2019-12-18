Gokulam Kerala FC Looking to Sign Goa's Karishma Shirvoikar for Indian Women's League

New Delhi: Gokulam Kerala FC, the only I-League or Indian Super League side to have a women's team, is looking to bolster the squad ahead of next year's Indian Women's League (IWL) and for that, they are trying to sign Goan star Karishma Shirvoikar.

Karishma, who recently concluded the Goa's Women's League with PVC Parra, has been in talks with the team's coach Priya PV to sign ahead of the tournament, which is slated to take place early next year.

In the Goa Women's League, Karishma scored three goals in four games with PVC Parra finishing third in the four-team league. She didn't play the first two matches because she was in the national team camp. Bidesh XI SC have won the Goa Women's League to qualify for the IWL from the state.

Earlier this year, Karishma had scored five goals in three matches for Goa in the Senior Women's National Championships in Pasighat, Arunachal Pradesh, where the state could not proceeds to the knockouts.

Sources confirmed to News18.com that Karishma was contacted by Priya during the Senior Nationals and that the player and the club are likely to reach a decision by January, 2020.

Upon contacting Gokulam Kerala FC media manager Kevin, he said that the club is still putting the names of the players on the table and no call has been taken on signing any player for the next season of IWL.

Head coach Priya did not respond to the calls or messages.

In IWL 2019, Karishma had played for Panjim Footballers, who were representing Goa, and had scored seven goals in five matches in what was her first appearance in the tournament.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.