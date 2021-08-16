Gokulam Kerala FC Renew Goan Karishma Shirvoikar's Contract Ahead of New Season

Gokulam Kerala FC have renewed the contract of Goan striker Karishma Purushottam Shirvoikar for the upcoming season. The player, who has represented India three times this year in friendlies, was the Indian top scorer for Gokulam Kerala FC in the IWL 2019-20, where the club won the league. She scored six goals that season. The 20-year-old striker is known for her speed and agility. She has an eye for goal and she made a formidable partnership with then Gokulam’s striker Sabitra Bhandari to handover the Malabarians their first title.

She is the third woman player Gokulam Kerala FC is signing for the upcoming season. The club will participate in the AFC Women’s Club Competition and in Indian Women’s League in the upcoming season.

“I am so proud to be part of the club again. I am waiting to be part of the club’s camp in Kozhikode and hope we could make our country proud in the AFC Women’s Club Competition," said Karishma.

“Karishma is a young upcoming player. We are in the process of completing the other signings also as we need to prepare well for the AFC," said VC Praveen the president.

