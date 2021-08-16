CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#BiggBossOTT#Coronavirus#Afghanistan#IndvsEng#IndependenceDay
Home » News » Football » Gokulam Kerala FC Renew Goan Karishma Shirvoikar's Contract Ahead of New Season
1-MIN READ

Gokulam Kerala FC Renew Goan Karishma Shirvoikar's Contract Ahead of New Season

Karishma Shirvoikar renewed her contract with Gokulam Kerala FC. (GKFC Photo)

Karishma Shirvoikar renewed her contract with Gokulam Kerala FC. (GKFC Photo)

Gokulam Kerala FC, who will participate in the AFC Women's Club Competition this season, have renewed the contract of Goan striker Karishma Shirvoikar.

Gokulam Kerala FC have renewed the contract of Goan striker Karishma Purushottam Shirvoikar for the upcoming season. The player, who has represented India three times this year in friendlies, was the Indian top scorer for Gokulam Kerala FC in the IWL 2019-20, where the club won the league. She scored six goals that season. The 20-year-old striker is known for her speed and agility. She has an eye for goal and she made a formidable partnership with then Gokulam’s striker Sabitra Bhandari to handover the Malabarians their first title.

She is the third woman player Gokulam Kerala FC is signing for the upcoming season. The club will participate in the AFC Women’s Club Competition and in Indian Women’s League in the upcoming season.

Karishma Shirvoikar (GKFC Photo)

“I am so proud to be part of the club again. I am waiting to be part of the club’s camp in Kozhikode and hope we could make our country proud in the AFC Women’s Club Competition," said Karishma.

RELATED NEWS

“Karishma is a young upcoming player. We are in the process of completing the other signings also as we need to prepare well for the AFC," said VC Praveen the president.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here

Tags
first published:August 16, 2021, 19:54 IST