1-min read

Gokulam Kerala FC Reserves to Take Part in Sikkim Gold Cup

Gokulam Kerala FC's reserve team will take on Sikkim Himalayan Club in the pre-quarters of the All-India Governors Gold Cup.

IANS

Updated:November 6, 2019, 7:50 PM IST
Gokulam Kerala FC Reserves to Take Part in Sikkim Gold Cup
Gokulam Kerala FC will play the All-India Governors Gold Cup in Sikkim. (Photo Credit: Gokulam Kerala FC)

Kozhikode: Gokulam Kerala FC reserve team will face Sikkim Himalayan Club in the pre-quarterfinal of the 39th All-India Governors Gold Cup in Sikkim on Thursday.

The team reached Sikkim for the prestigious tournament on Monday after winning the Independence Day Cup in Assam. The reserve team has already won two titles this year in their preparatory tournaments ahead of the Kerala Premier League.

Indian Super League team Jamshedpur FC reserve team, Mohammedan SC, Punjab Police, and Army Red are the other main teams taking part in the tournament.

"The players we signed for reserve team are the best. Though most of the players have joined the Santosh Trophy team of Kerala, we were able to win titles this year. The pre-season of the reserve team is aimed at grooming them for the Kerala Premier League. Also some players will get chances to play for I-League also," said Bino George, the technical director of Gokulam Kerala FC.

"The team is in good condition. Players want to do their best and the preparation for the Kerala Premier League is going on smoothly. Like other tournaments, we want to win this title also," said Shajirudheen Kopilan, the head coach of the reserve team.

