Gokulam Kerala FC vs Churchill Brothers Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch I League 2022-23 Live Coverage on Live TV Online

Gokulam Kerala will lock horns with Churchill Brothers at the Manjeri Payyanad Stadium on January 8. The Kerala-based club are currently placed fifth in the I league table with 15 points from nine games so far, which include four victories and two losses. Gokulam had to suffer a narrow defeat at the hands of RoundGlass Punjab in their last outing. Luka Majcen scored in the 75th minute of the day to secure all three points for the Punjab-based club.

Churchill Brothers on the other hand recorded a resounding 6-1 victory against TRAU in their last encounter. The club from Goa were in a ruthless mood, scoring goals left, right and centre. Abdoulaye Sané was their highest scorer of the day, bagging two goals with Tana, Anil Rama Gaonkar, Yemdremban Naresh Singh and Kamo Stephane Bayi scoring one goal each. Churchill Brothers are currently seventh in the I League table with 12 points from nine games this season.

Ahead of the game between Gokulam Kerala and Churchill Brothers, here is everything you need to know.

On what date will the I League 2022-23 match between Gokulam Kerala FC and Churchill Brothers be played?

The I League 2022-23 match between Gokulam Kerala FC and Churchill Brothers will take place on January 8, Sunday.

Where will the I League 2022-23 match Gokulam Kerala FC vs Churchill Brothers Delhi be played?

The match between Gokulam Kerala FC and Churchill Brothers will be played at the Manjeri Payyanad Stadium, Kerala.

At what time will the I League 2022-23 match Gokulam Kerala FC vs Churchill Brothers begin?

The match between Gokulam Kerala FC and Churchill Brothers will begin at 04:30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Gokulam Kerala FC vs Churchill Brothers match?

Gokulam Kerala FC vs Churchill Brothers match will be televised on DD Sports in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Gokulam Kerala FC vs Churchill Brothers match?

The Gokulam Kerala FC vs Churchill Brothers match is available to be streamed live on the Discovery+ platform.

Gokulam Kerala FC vs Churchill Brothers Possible Starting XI:

Gokulam Kerala Predicted Starting Line-up: Bilal Khan, Aminou Bouba, Pawan Kumar, Juan Carlos Nellar, Subhankar Adhikari, Kaka, Farshad Noor, Noufal P.N, Vikas Singh Saini, Shijin Thadhayouse, Sreekuttan V. S.

Churchill Brothers Predicted Starting Line-up: Albino Gomes, Lamgoulen Hangshing, Ponif Vaz, Momo Cisse, Joseph Clemente, Kapil Hoble, Sharif Mukhammad, Kingsley Fernandes, Anil Rama Gaonkar, Tana, Abdoulaye Sané

Read all the Latest Sports News here