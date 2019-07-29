Take the pledge to vote

Gokulam Kerala Sign Brazilian Bruno Pelissari

Gokulam Kerala FC have signed Brazilian midfielder Bruno Pelissari, who will feature for the club for the first time in the Durand Cup.

Updated:July 29, 2019, 10:31 PM IST
Gokulam Kerala Sign Brazilian Bruno Pelissari
Bruno Pelissari will play for Gokulam Kerala (Photo Credit: Gokulam Kerala/Twitter)
Kozhikode: Gokulam Kerala FC have signed Brazilian midfielder Bruno Pelissari for the upcoming season. The player has joined the training camp held at EMS Corporation Stadium on Saturday and will feature for the Malabarians in the Durand Cup set to start on August 8.

Bruno is the second foreign signing of the Malabarians after Ugandan striker Henry Kisekka. The Brazilian, who has played for the Indian Super League sides Chennaiyin and Delhi Dynamos, has immense experience playing in India.

He has played in India for three seasons and has scored seven goals. "He is a wonderful player, who can create lot of chances. It is great to see such a player in the team. He has trained along with us only for a couple of training sessions but I can see the talent in him," said Gokulam Kerala FC head coach Fernando Santiago Varela.

"This year we have quality foreign recruits. Henry Kisekka and Marcus Joseph are expected to be deadly combination upfront while Andre Ettienne is a solid defender. Now we have Bruno Pelissari in the middle of the park. Along with the local talents, I think we have good squad this year," said the coach.

"I have played in ISL before and I have pretty good understanding of Indian football. I think I-League will be a good challenge for me. I look forward to a good season and hope to bring glory to the club I play in," said Bruno Pelissari.

The Malabarians will leave for Kolkata for the Durand Cup on August 1. The club is grouped along with I League club TRAU FC, ISL side Chennaiyin FC and the Indian Army and will play its first match on August 8 at Howrah Stadium in West Bengal.

Gokulam Kerala FC have been busy in the transfer market completing the transfers of five more players so far. Other than Bruno and Henry, winger Malemnganba Meitei, wing-back Ashok Singh, wing-back Mohammed Salah, defender Alex Saji and Lalromawia have been signed for Gokulam.

