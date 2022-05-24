Gokulam Kerala vs Bashundhara Kings live Streaming: When and Where to Watch AFC Cup 2022 Live Coverage on Live TV Online

I-League champions Gokulam Kerala kicked off their AFC Cup 2022 campaign on a winning note as they managed to beat Indian Super League (ISL) giants ATK Mohun Bagan 4-2. But in the next match, the Kerala-based side had to suffer a 1-0 defeat against Maldives premier league champion Maziya S&RC on Saturday. Now, Gokulam will be hoping to get back to form when they face Bangladesh club Bashundhara Kings on Tuesday, May 24.

IPL 2022 – FULL COVERAGE | SCHEDULE | RESULTS | ORANGE CAP | PURPLE CAP | POINTS TABLE

The match between Gokulam Kerala and Basundhara Kings will be played at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata.

Bashundhara Kings come into the fixture after enduring a 4-0 defeat against Kolkata giants ATK Mohun Bagan. Earlier, Bashundhara Kings had kicked off their AFC Cup journey on a winning note after defeating Maziya S&RC 1-0.

Ahead of the AFC Cup 2022 match between Gokulam Kerala and Bashundhara Kings, here is all you need to know:

When will the AFC Cup 2022 match between Gokulam Kerala and Bashundhara Kings be played?

The AFC Cup 2022 match between Gokulam Kerala and Bashundhara Kings will take place on May 24, Tuesday.

Where will the AFC Cup 2022 match Gokulam Kerala vs Bashundhara Kings be played?

The match between Gokulam Kerala and Bashundhara Kings will be played at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan, in Kolkata.

What time will the AFC Cup 2022 match Gokulam Kerala vs Bashundhara Kings begin?

The match between Gokulam Kerala and Bashundhara Kings will begin at 4:30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Gokulam Kerala vs Bashundhara Kings match?

Gokulam Kerala vs Bashundhara Kings match will be televised on Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Gokulam Kerala vs Bashundhara Kings match?

Gokulam Kerala vs Bashundhara Kings match is available to be streamed live on the Disney+Hotstar app and website.

Gokulam Kerala vs Bashundhara Kings Possible Starting XI:

Gokulam Kerala Predicted Starting Line-up: Rakshit Dagar, Abdul Hakku Nediyodath, Alex Saji, Aminou Bouba, Muhammad Uvais, Rishad Pazhaya Puthanveettil, Sharif Mukhammad, Emil Benny, Thahir Zaman, Jourdaine Fletcher, Luka Majcen

Bashundhara Kings Predicted Starting XI: Anisur Rahman Zico, Tariq Kazi, Bishwanath Ghosh, Khaled Shafiei, Yeasin Arafat, Masuk Mia Jony, Sohel Rana, Robinho, Rimon Hossain, Miguel Figueira, Matthew Chinedu

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.