Gokulam Kerala vs Mohammedan SC Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch I-League 2022-23 Live Coverage on Live TV Online

In a repeat of last season’s title decider, Gokulam Kerala FC will take on Mohammedan SC in the I-League 2022-23 opener at the Payyanad Stadium in Manjeri on Saturday.

The title race went down to the wire last season with the Malabarians edging out the Black and White Brigade 2-1 at the VYBK in Kolkata on the final day to lift their second consecutive I-League trophy.

It will be a different environment this time around as the league returns to its traditional home-and-away format. Gokulam Kerala can expect a capacity crowd in Manjeri to cheer them on as they begin their quest for an extraordinary third straight I-League crown.

“It will be nice for the players to finally play in front of the fans after two seasons. The players and staff have been eagerly waiting for tomorrow’s game,” said Richard Towa, Gokulam Kerala’s new head coach.

Vincenzo Alberto Annese parted ways with the Malabarians after winning two I-League titles in two years. His successor Towa is well aware of the high expectations from his fans. “In football, there’s always pressure. Gokulam Kerala have won the last two I-League titles and it will be a tough task this season as well.”

Mohammedan touched down in Kerala after having a positive pre-season, where they reached the Durand Cup semi final in September before winning their second consecutive CFL title earlier this month.

“Our preparations for the I-League started in July. We did well in the Durand Cup and the CFL and also played many friendly games. We can’t wait for the season to start as the first game is always special,” said Mohammedan head coach Andrey Chernyshov.

AHEAD OF Saturday’s I-League MATCH BETWEEN Gokulam Kerala and Mohammedan SC; HERE IS ALL YOU NEED TO KNOW:

What date I-League 2022-23 match between Gokulam Kerala and Mohammedan SC will be played?

The I-League 2022-23 match between Gokulam Kerala and Mohammedan SC will take place on November 12, Saturday.

Where will the I-League 2022-23 match Gokulam Kerala vs Mohammedan SC be played?

The I-League match between Gokulam Kerala and Mohammedan SC will be played at the Payyanad Stadium in Manjeri.

What time will the I-League 2022-23 match Gokulam Kerala vs Mohammedan SC begin?

The I-League match between Kerala Blasters FC and FC Goa will begin at 4:30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Gokulam Kerala vs Mohammedan SC I-League match?

Gokulam Kerala vs Mohammedan SC I-League match will be televised on EuroSport network and DD Sports.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Gokulam Kerala vs Mohammedan SC I-League match?

The Gokulam Kerala vs Mohammedan SC I-League match will be streamed live on Discovery+.

