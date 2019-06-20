Take the pledge to vote

Gold Cup: Andres Guardado Second-half Double Gives Mexico Win Over Canada

CONCACAF Gold Cup: Mexico beat Canada 3-1 to register their second straight win in the competition.

June 20, 2019
Los Angeles: Andres Guardado scored two second-half goals as Mexico went top of their CONCACAF Gold Cup group with a 3-1 victory over Canada on Wednesday.

Guardado scored from long-range in the 54th minute added another 13 minutes from time to give the Mexicans a second straight win at Invesco Field in Denver, Colorado, after they had thrashed Cuba 7-0 in the Group A opener.

Roberto Alvarado opened the scoring in the 40th minute as Mexico, without star players Javier Hernandez, Hector Herrera and Carlos Vela, made it two wins out of two on their quest to lift the Gold Cup for an eighth time.

Lucas Cavallini pulled one back for the 2000 CONCACAF champions Canada in the 75th minute when he latched on to Jonathan David's pass and slid the ball under goalkeeper Francisco Ochoa.

But two minutes later Guardado sealed the victory when his shot deflected up off the foot of Canadian defender Alphonso Davies and into the net.

Canada had beaten Martinique 4-0 in their first match in the continental championship for North American, Central American and Caribbean sides.

But Martinique kept their hopes of advancing to the knockout stages from Group A alive with a 3-0 win over Cuba courtesy of goals from Joris Marveaux, Stephane Abaul and Kevin Fortune.

