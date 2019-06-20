Gold Cup: Andres Guardado Second-half Double Gives Mexico Win Over Canada
CONCACAF Gold Cup: Mexico beat Canada 3-1 to register their second straight win in the competition.
Andres Guardado scored a screamer in the second half to give the lead to Mexico. (Photo Credit: Twitter/ Gold Cup)
Los Angeles: Andres Guardado scored two second-half goals as Mexico went top of their CONCACAF Gold Cup group with a 3-1 victory over Canada on Wednesday.
Guardado scored from long-range in the 54th minute added another 13 minutes from time to give the Mexicans a second straight win at Invesco Field in Denver, Colorado, after they had thrashed Cuba 7-0 in the Group A opener.
Roberto Alvarado opened the scoring in the 40th minute as Mexico, without star players Javier Hernandez, Hector Herrera and Carlos Vela, made it two wins out of two on their quest to lift the Gold Cup for an eighth time.
¡QUÉ GOLAZO! Andres Guardado @AGuardado18 marcó un gol de antología para México 🇲🇽#MEXvCAN #ThisIsOurs #EstoEsNuestro #GoldCup2019 pic.twitter.com/kqyZQP4oZG— Gold Cup 2019 (@GoldCup) June 20, 2019
Lucas Cavallini pulled one back for the 2000 CONCACAF champions Canada in the 75th minute when he latched on to Jonathan David's pass and slid the ball under goalkeeper Francisco Ochoa.
But two minutes later Guardado sealed the victory when his shot deflected up off the foot of Canadian defender Alphonso Davies and into the net.
Canada had beaten Martinique 4-0 in their first match in the continental championship for North American, Central American and Caribbean sides.
But Martinique kept their hopes of advancing to the knockout stages from Group A alive with a 3-0 win over Cuba courtesy of goals from Joris Marveaux, Stephane Abaul and Kevin Fortune.
Also Watch
-
MG Hector Review: Premium SUV with a touch of Technology
-
Sunday 16 June , 2019
Alienware Area 51m Review: Gaming Desktop in Laptop Clothes
-
Friday 07 June , 2019
First Ride Review: Suzuki Gixxer SF 250
-
Friday 31 May , 2019
Hyundai Venue Compact SUV First Drive Review: The Maruti Suzuki Brezza Vitara Rival
-
Monday 03 June , 2019
Hero Maestro Edge 125 & Pleasure Plus 110: First Ride Review
Live TV
Recommended For You
- ICC World Cup 2019 | Colin de Grandhomme is Our X-Factor: Williamson
- Bharat Box Office Collection Day 14: Salman-Katrina's Film Earns Rs 201.86 Crore
- Kota Girl Does The Impossible, Cracks All Major Competitive Exams in India
- Xiaomi Sells More Than 100,000 Mi TVs in Just 9 Minutes During 618 Sales in China
- Facebook Libra Cryptocurrency is Already Facing A Global Financial And Regulatory Pushback
Photogallery
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s