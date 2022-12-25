Golden Foot Award: The Prestigious Trophy That Lionel Messi Hasn't Won Yet

From losing the opening FIFA World Cup 2022 encounter to eventually winning the competition, it has been an epic journey for Argentina, under the leadership of Lionel Messi in Qatar. The 35-year-old from Rosario, with his magical style of gameplay, made millions of people fall in love with the beautiful game. FIFA World Cup, prior to its 2022 edition, was the only trophy that eluded Messi’s sensational career. However, there is certainly another trophy that Messi has not won yet and it is the Golden Foot Award.

The ‘Golden Foot’ has been around for 20 years now and it is awarded to the best footballer in the world. A player has to be over the age of 28 to win this award. A range of elite players such as Cristiano Ronaldo, Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Ronaldinho have previously held this award. Robert Lewandowski won the award in 2022.

The Polish striker is having an amazing season for Barcelona, bagging 18 goals and four assists in 19 games across all competitions for the Spanish club so far. Before making the switch to Camp Nou in the summer, Lewandowski also enjoyed a great time with his former club Bayern Munich.

In the 2021-22 season, the 34-year-old striker scored 50 goals and recorded seven assists for the Bundesliga giants. Robert Lewandowski has clocked 527 goals at the club level till now.

The Barca forward expressed his pride in winning the special trophy. “I’m very happy, I’m very proud. For me, it’s a huge honour to win this award because I know how hard I’ve had to work for this and now I can be proud of myself. If you see the list of the names, the winners of this trophy, it makes me even more proud."

🗣️ “I’m very happy, I’m very proud.”Robert Lewandowski has been awarded the ‘Golden Foot’ award which is given to the best player in the calendar year voted by journalists. It can only be won once and you have to be over the age of 28 to be in contention. 🏅 pic.twitter.com/tRJkBI16hc — Football Daily (@footballdaily) December 22, 2022

Lionel Messi has enjoyed a great start to the season at the Parc des Princes this season, with 26 direct goal contributions in 19 games for the Ligue 1 side. The Argentinian forward also won the Golden Ball for his exploits at the FIFA World Cup 2022 with seven goals and three assists. The 35-year-old scored in each of the FIFA World Cup’s knockout matches, making him the only player in the history of the competition to do so.

