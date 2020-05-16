FOOTBALL

1-MIN READ

Gonzalo Higuain Final Juventus Player to Return to Italy Before Serie A Resumes

Gonzalo Higuain (Photo Credit: Reuters)

Gonzalo Higuain arrived in Turin by private jet on Friday afternoon as Serie A prepares to re-start on June 13.

  • AFP Milan
  • Last Updated: May 16, 2020, 10:52 AM IST
Argentina striker Gonzalo Higuain became the final Juventus player to return to Italy on Friday as Serie A prepares to return to action on June 13.

Higuain arrived in Turin by private jet on Friday afternoon after a stopover in Las Palmas and was driven away by a waiting car.

The former Real Madrid, Chelsea and Napoli player will now spend two weeks in quarantine, according to media reports.

The 32-year-old international left Italy on March 19 to be with his sick mother in Argentina after a test confirmed he was negative for coronavirus despite three of his teammates testing positive.

Star attacker Cristiano Ronaldo returned to Turin from Portugal on May 4, the day individual training resumed in Italy, and has been in quarantine since.

Higuain was the last player to return after French midfielder Adrien Rabiot on Wednesday night.

Top-flight group training sessions will resume in Italy next Monday, with a return to competition slated for June 13.

Juventus were leading Serie A, one-point ahead of Lazio, when the championship was suspended on March 9 amid the virus pandemic which has killed almost 32,000.

