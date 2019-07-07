Take the pledge to vote

Google Doodle Celebrates FIFA Women's World Cup Final

Google changed its home page to mark the final of the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup, in which the United States and the Netherlands are set t face-off.

IANS

Updated:July 7, 2019, 4:02 PM IST
Google Doodle Celebrates FIFA Women's World Cup Final
Google Doodle celebrates the final of the 2019 FIFA Women's Cup
Google on Sunday splashed its home page doodle with colours of the US and the Netherlands ahead of the teams' face off in the FIFA Women's World Cup final in Lyon, France.

The eighth edition of the prestigious tournament, which started on June 7, will come to an end on Sunday where the US and the Netherlands will fight it out for the coveted trophy.

While the American team were seen in stars and stripes and wearing the crown of the Statue of Liberty maiden, the Dutch were vibrant in their oranges and strong action mode with Ruud Gullit-styled hair flying all over palce spotted with Tulips in the interactive doodle.

A total of 24 teams participated in the month-long event which saw 51 matches being played before the finals.

The summit clash will be played at Parc Olympique Lyonnais Stadium which has a capacity of nearly 60,000 and is scheduled to start at 8.30 p.m.

On Saturday, Sweden defeated England 2-1 in the third-place playoff.

The prize money for the tournament this year is $30 million, of which $4 million is awarded to the champions and $2.6 million to the runners-up.

