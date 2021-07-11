Argentine football fans across the world are celebrating after the country’s nearly three-decade long wait for a title came to an end with Copa America triumph against old rivals Brazil. Google is also marking the occasion in its own unique way by greeting users with virtual fireworks and Argentine win should they search for the term ‘Argentina’.

With the win, Lionel Messi has also ended his wait for a major international title with the senior team after coming agonizingly close on several occasions before and most famously at the 2014 FIFA World Cup when Argentina lost to Germany in the title clash. They also contested the previous two Copa America finals but lost to Chile both the times in penalty shootout.

Messi was at his sublime best during the continental event even though he looked out-of-touch in the summit clash as he also missed a golden chance to double Argentina’s lead with two minutes left before the full-time. However, it was Angel di Maria whose lone strike in the first half proved decisive.

“It’s going to be unforgettable," Di Maria said after the game. “Messi thanked me (after the game), I said thanks to him! He told me that it was my final, that it was the rematch for the finals that I couldn’t play. It had to be today and today it was."

This was just the second time that Di Maria had started in the tournament this time around and he repaid the faith with his performance. It was an emotional win for the Paris Saint-Germain star too considering he had missed the 2014 World Cup Final, 2015 and 2016 Copa America finals due to injuries.

“I am happy for my daughters, my wife, my parents, all the people who supported us and for all the crazy people who came here. A World Cup is coming up soon and this is a huge boost," he said.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here