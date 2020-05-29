GOR vs NEM Dream11 Team Prediction Belarus Premier League 2020, Gorodeya Vs Neman Grodno Playing XI, Football Fantasy Tips

Neman Grodno (NEM) will face Gorodeya (GOR) at the Gorodeya Stadium, Gorodeya in the ongoing Belarus Premier League 2020 on Friday, May 29. The Belarus Premier League 2020 Gorodeya Vs Neman Grodno fixture will kick off at 10:30 pm. In the last game, Gorodeya held Slavia to a 1-1 draw. Whereas, Neman Grodno defeated Torpedo 3-1.

Gorodeya Vs Neman Grodno Dream11 team

Captain: Gegam Kadimyan

Vice-Captain: Zoran Marusic

Goalkeeper: I Dovgyallo

Defenders: Danijel Stojkovic, Artur Slabashevich, Andrey Vasiljev, Aleksey Legchilin

Midfielder: Andrey Sorokin, Denis Yaskovich, Gegam Kadimyan, Pavel Tsaeblin

Striker: Lazar Sajcic, Zoran Marusic

Belarus Premier League 2020 Gorodeya Probable Playing XI vs Neman Grodno: I Dovgyallo (GK), A Arkhipov, S Arkhipov, D Ignatenko, M Joksimovic, K Pavlyuchek, A Poznak, S Sazonovich, A Sorokin, S Usenya, D Yaskovich

Belarus Premier League 2020 Neman Grodno Probable Playing XI vs Gorodeya: D Dudar (GK), G Kadimyan, G Kantaria, V Kolav, A Legchilin, E Leshko, Z Marusic, A Slabashevich, D Stojkovic, A Vasiljev, A Yakimov