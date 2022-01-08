GRD vs BAR Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions For La Liga 2021-22 between Granada vs Barcelona: The matches keep coming thick and fast in La Liga, as Granada host Barcelona in matchday 20 of the home league at the Estadio Nuevo Los Carmenes on Saturday. The home team are unbeaten in La Liga since losing 4-1 at the same venue to Real Madrid in two months ago. Robert Moreno’s side recordedthree wins and equal number of draws from their last six games in Spain’s top flight and are currently 13th in the division, boasting 23 points from 19 matches.

Meanwhile, a depleted Barca will be looking to record their third straight win in all competitions on Saturday night. The Catalan giants will enter this contest off the back of a 2-1 win over Linares Deportivo in the Copa del Rey.They also beat Mallorca 1-0 in the home league last weekend. Notably, they were without the services of a number of first-team players due to a host of injuries and coronavirus absentees in their ranks. Xavi’smen now unbeaten in their last five away fixtures in the league, although sharing points in three of those games. They will aim to bag all three points to secure a top-four spot in La Liga this season.

With that said, a thrilling match is set for the weekend and fans here can check the GRD vs BAR Dream 11 and Predicted XI here.

La Liga 2021-22, GRD vs BAR Live Streaming and Telecast

Fans can enjoy live telecast on broadcast on MTV, while live streaming will be available on Voot app and Jio TV App.

GRD vs BAR La Liga 2021-22, Match Details

The match will be played on Saturday, January 8 at Estadio Nuevo Los Carmenes in Madrid, Spain. The game will kick-off at 11:00 PM IST.

GRD vs BAR Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Molina

Vice-Captain: Busquets

Goalkeeper: Maximiano

Defenders: Alba, Duarte, Garcia, Pique

Midfielders: Puig, Busquets, Puertas

Strikers: Dembele, L de Jong, Molina

GRD vs BAR Probable Starting XIs

Granada: Maximiano; Quini, Duarte, Torrente, Neva; Puertas, Milla, Gonalons, Machis; Molina, Suarez

Barcelona: Ter Stegen; Mingueza, Garcia, Pique, Alba; Puig, Busquets, Nico; Dembele, L de Jong, Jutgla

