GRD vs GEF Dream11 Team Prediction La Liga 2019-20, Granada Vs Getafe - Playing XI, Football Fantasy Tips

Granada will welcome Getafe to Estadio Nuevo Los Carmenes on Friday, June 12, as La Liga 2019-20 season restarts after a break of more than two months. In the last match before the league got suspended, Granada drew 1-1 with Levante, whereas Getafe held Celta Vigo to a goalless draw. Currently placed 5th on the league standings, Getafe are on score level with Real Sociedad who are on the 4th slot. The visitors will be eyeing to make it to top four as they step onto the turf. On the other hand, Granada are 9th with 38 points from 27 games. The La Liga 2019-20 Granada vs Getafe game will kick off at 11 pm. Football enthusiasts in India can catch up all the action live on La Liga’s Facebook page.

Granada’s star striker Roberto Soldado is expected to lead the side tonight. If we look at the injury side, Neyder Lozano, Alex Martinez and Quini will give the upcoming fixture a miss as they remain on the treatment table.

As for Getafe, Nemanja Maksimovic and Jaime Mata are serving a suspension. The two were shown yellow cards in their last game against Celta. Kennedy and Angel are expected to feature from the first whistle.

La Liga 2019-20 Granada Vs Getafe: GRD vs GEF Dream11 Team Prediction, Team News

For hosts, midfielder Nemanja Gudelj won’t feature in today’s match. As for Betis, the squad will travel without William Carvalho, Juanmi and Diego Lainez. All three are sidelined due to injuries.

La Liga 2019-20 GRD vs GEF Dream11 captain: Angel Rodriguez

La Liga 2019-20 GRD vs GEF Dream11 vice-captain: Fernandez

La Liga 2019-20 GRD vs GEF Dream11 goalkeeper: Rui Silva

La Liga 2019-20 GRD vs GEF Dream11 defender: Suarez, Diaz, Nyom, Djene Dakonam

La Liga 2019-20 GRD vs GEF Dream11 midfielder: Cucurella, Machis, Kenedy

La Liga 2019-20 GRD vs GEF Dream11 striker: Angel Rodriguez, Fernandez, Molina

La Liga 2019-20 Granada possible starting lineup vs Getafe: Rui Silva; Duarte, Sanchez, Vallejo; Neva, Eteki, Gonalons, Diaz; Fernandez, Soldado, Machis

La Liga 2019-20 Getafe possible starting lineup vs Granada: Soria; Suarez, Dakonam, Etxeita, Nyom; Kenedy, Etebo, Ndiaye, Cucurella; Molina, Angel