GRD vs RM Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain and Probable Playing XIs for Today’s La Liga 2021-22 match, November 21 08:45 pm IST

The 2021-22 edition of La Liga is back in action and we have a number of very important fixtures as Carlo Ancelotti’s Real Madrid clash with Granada at Los Carmenes on Sunday. Coming into this match, Real Madrid are placed second and are once again favourites to clinch the title. They come into this match after having beaten Rayo Vallecano 2-1 victory in their previous game. Carlo Ancelotti’s side have been unbeaten in their last six outings across all competitions.

On the other hand, Granada come into this place in the 17th spot. They come into this match after having been beaten 2-0 defeat against Espanyol earlier this month. They need to be at their best if they have to stay relevant this season, especially at home.

GRD vs RM Telecast

The La Liga 2021-22 match between Granada vs Real Madrid will be telecasted on MTV.

GRD vs RM Live Streaming

The match between the La Liga match between Granada vs Real Madrid is available to be streamed live on Voot App and Jio TV App.

GRD vs RM Match Details

The match between Granada vs Real Madrid will be played on Sunday, November 21, at 08:45 PM (IST) at Los Carmenes. The game between Granada and Real Madrid will start at 08:45 PM (IST).

GRD vs RM Dream11 captain and vice-captain picks:

Captain: Karim Benzema

Vice-Captain: Luis Suarez

GRD vs RM Dream11 Team Prediction

Goalkeeper: Thibaut Courtois

Defenders: German Sanchez, Carlos Neva, Eder Militao, David Alaba

Midfielders: Monchu, Maxime Gonalons, Casemiro, Luka Modric

Strikers: Karim Benzema, Luis Suarez

Granada vs Real Madrid probable XI:

Granada Possible Starting Line-up: Luis Maximiano; Quini, Victor Diaz, German Sanchez, Carlos Neva; Ruben Rochina, Monchu, Maxime Gonalons, Alberto Soro; Jorge Molina, Luis Suarez

Real Madrid Possible Starting Line-up: Thibaut Courtois; Dani Carvajal, Eder Militao, David Alaba, Ferland Mendy; Toni Kroos, Casemiro, Luka Modric; Rodrygo Goes, Karim Benzema, Vinicius Junior

