'Great Efforts Are Being Made': Sergio Busquets on Arrival of Robert Lewandowski And Others Attackers in Barcelona

Barcelona captain Sergio Busquets hailed his club to sign prolific striker Robert Lewandowski in the ongoing summer transfer window. Barcelona made big efforts to sign the Poland striker from Bayern Munich for a whopping 50 million euros ($50.4m), including five million in potential add-ons. It is touted as one of the best signings of this summer as Barcelona pulled off it during a time when they are going through a financial crisis.

Lewandowski is a proven goal-scorer and has won the FIFA Men’s Best Player award in 2020 and 2021. He netted scoring 344 goals in 375 competitive matches for Bayern Munich.

Busquets said that signing a world striker like Lewandowski meant a lot to Barcelona as he backed him to emulate his previous success for the Catalan giants.

“For us it means a lot. We are talking about a world-class striker, he scores a lot of goals. He will give us a lot. Let him show here everything he has done in these years,” he said at a press conference.

Barcelona have excellent depth in their attacking department as they have signed Lewandowski and Raphinha this window, while Ousmane Dembele also extended his stay with the club. The Blaugrana also did some smart business in the winter window last season by signing Ferran Torres and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

The veteran midfielder is elated that the management is making great efforts to help the club reach the top once again.

“The truth is that great efforts are being made. Important players have joined to bolster the attack. I am very happy with this effort. Lewandowski, Raphinha and Ousmane Dembele will help us a lot. Also in January, Ferran and Auba also came. Football is goals. We can be solid, but we need goals,” he added.

He was also asked whether, Lewandowski is the best signing in La Liga so far this summer. To which the Barca skipper replied, “It might be for the media level, but hopefully we can say it at the end of the season.”

The Spaniard will also enter his last year of contract this season and hinted that he might join MLS in future as he said that he follows the league closely.



“I do not rule out continuing at Barca. Everyone knows that it is my last year at Barca. It is true that I really like MLS and the United States, but it is still very early,” said Busquets.

“I am very interested in this competition [MLS]. Inter Miami started the season badly, but now it has been improving. Since the time [David] Villa came to play here, I am very interested in this competition and I usually follow it closely,” he added.

